BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a new housing production program as part of a five-year, $14-billion capital improvement plan.
The plan, announced Thursday, calls for spending $1.5 billion to help finance construction to build hundreds of new, affordable housing units a year, including $90 million annually for housing acquisition, rehabilitation, and development.
But the centerpiece of the plan would divert $97 million to launch the new HousingWorks program, which Healey said will leverage funding for existing housing programs and new funding to create a "more flexible funding tool" specifically focused on housing production.
The plan also includes $120 million a year to upgrade the state's existing public housing stock, which consists of more than 43,000 units.
Healey said the plan, which doesn't require legislative approval, is aimed at making Massachusetts "more affordable, competitive, and equitable."
"It starts with addressing the high cost of housing by investing historic levels of funding into housing development, preservation and rehabilitation," she said.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, a former Salem mayor who is leading Healey’s push to address the housing shortage, said the plan will help communities deal with the impacts of climate change, as well.
"It directs crucial funding toward local transportation programs like Chapter 90 to maintain roads and bridges, while also supporting local library construction, cultural facilities, and technological support for municipalities," she said.
The capital plan also calls for spending $1.4 billion on transportation systems to reduce emissions through electrification, creating more sustainable modes of transportation and building infrastructure that can weather the impacts of a changing climate.
Beacon Hill leaders are trying to build more affordable homes amid a housing crunch state leaders say is driving up prices, fueling an exodus of residents, and hammering the state’s economic competitiveness.
Home prices have risen faster in Massachusetts than in any other state since 1980, according to state housing officials. Rents increased by 75% since 2000, with some communities seeing costs double in the past two decades.
Meanwhile, inflation and supply chain issues have driven up the cost of construction materials and labor, making it less affordable to build.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council estimates the Greater Boston area alone needs at least 435,000 new affordable housing units by 2040 to keep pace with demand.
Experts say a shrinking inventory — of both market-priced and affordable homes — is driving up prices and edging many first-time buyers out of the market.
Healey has made addressing the housing crisis as a key part of her agenda six months into office, pledging to take aggressive steps.
The Healey administration is also expanding programs such as the Housing Choice Initiative, which provides incentives for communities that build more housing, and relying on the MBTA Communities Law, which requires local governments to construct more multi-family homes near public transit systems.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
