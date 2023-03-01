BOSTON — Local governments and schools will get more money from the state under Gov. Maura Healey's preliminary 2024 budget, which includes tax cuts and other reforms aimed at blunting the lingering impact of record-high inflation.
The $55.5 billion spending package, submitted to the Legislature on Wednesday, would increase spending over the current fiscal year by 4.1% and calls for boosting state aid to cities and towns by 2% over the course of this year, to $1.26 billion.
The budget proposal also calls for spending a record $6.58 billion on Chapter 70 school aid, which will fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved by the Legislature in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
Healey said the budget, her first as the state's new governor, is focused on "setting Massachusetts up for success by lowering costs, growing our economy and delivering on the promise of our people."
"Our proposal today supports the success of students, improves our state’s infrastructure, helps meet our bold climate goals, protects the health of our residents, and expands opportunity for families, neighborhoods and businesses," the Democrat said at a briefing Wednesday.
The plan, which requires lawmakers' approval, doesn't call for raising taxes or new fees. But it taps into at least $1 billion in anticipated funds from the new voter-approved millionaires tax, which amended the state Constitution to set a 4% surtax on individuals' income over $1 million.
The money from the so-called Fair Share Amendment will be divided between various transportation and educational needs, including $59 million for a new "tuition and fee stabilization" program that will allow incoming freshmen at state colleges and universities to "lock in" tuition rates this fall for subsequent school years.
As part of her spending package, Healey is pitching a separate $742 million tax relief plan that calls for boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, creating new tax credits for child care, cutting business taxes, and a major overhaul of the estate, or “death,” tax, among other changes.
As a centerpiece of the plan, a new $600 per child tax credit that would benefit more than 700,000 low-income families would be created. The tax credits would cost the state $458 million.
Concerning overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries, Healey wants to increase the threshold triggering it to $3 million, up from the current $1 million level.
The tax relief proposal also calls for reducing the state's short-term capital gains tax from 12% to 5%, which Healey says will help boost the state's competitiveness.
"We must loosen the grip of rising costs on our residents and businesses, and one way we can do that is through tax reform," Healey said.
She is also proposing $20 million to cover the cost of community college for Massachusetts residents aged 25 years old and older who have not yet earned a college degree. The program would offer students financial support for tuition, fees, books and supplies, she said.
Increased funding for job training, housing, dealing with opioid addiction and expanding behavioral health services also are part of the proposal.
The spending package now moves to the House Ways & Means Committee, which will review Healey's plan and file its own budget. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
