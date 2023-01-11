BOSTON — In a break with Beacon Hill tradition, Gov. Maura Healey has vowed not to claim an exemption for her office from the state's public records law, which has been used by her predecessors to shield information from the public.
Healey, a Democrat, made the pledge during interviews on the campaign trail and as governor-elect. She has said she would also support legislation to lift similar records exemptions for the state Legislature and courts.
Massachusetts is the only state in the country where the governor’s office, the Legislature and the judiciary all claim that they are exempt from the public records law. This has led open government groups to consistently label its First Amendment protections the weakest in the nation.
In December, a coalition of newspapers and open government groups called on then Gov.-elect Healey not to claim the public records law exemption and asked her to file legislation to make all three branches of government subject to records law.
In a letter to Healey, the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, the New England Newspaper and Press Association, and the New England First Amendment Coalition, wrote that she has the "singular opportunity" to reverse an "ill-conceived policy that has allowed the governor’s office to operate under a level of secrecy that is unimaginable" in other states.
Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, said he welcomes Healeys pledges to bring more transparency to Beacon Hill.
"She could have easily just fallen in line with previous governors and claimed the exemption," he said. "But she's not doing that, and deserves credit for it."
That said, Silverman said there are lingering questions about how the Healey administration will implement the changes and exactly what kinds of records will be subject to public disclosure.
"There aren't any details and she hasn't provided any insight into how this will happen," he said. "And, as of yet, we haven't received any response from her to our letter, which outlined some specific things she could do."
To be sure, lawmakers have filed bills in the past to open up all three branches of government to the records laws, but they failed to gain traction.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, a Democrat, said recently he would file legislation requiring the governor’s office — but not the Legislature or judiciary — to comply with the records law. Galvin filed a similar bill in the previous session but it went nowhere.
The state’s public records law was overhauled in 2016 to improve citizen access to information and make it harder for state and local government to shield information.
But the Legislature decided to leave its own exemption intact, as well as those for the governor's office and courts.
Exemptions to public records and open meeting laws mean the state's top elected officials can do much of their work behind closed doors.
Democrats who hold a majority in both the state House of Representatives and Senate, for example, can discuss bills and the state budget behind closed doors. Often, no records are kept.
The state's open meeting law requires other governmental bodies to allow the public to attend any meeting in which a matter under its jurisdiction is discussed.
Lawmakers often convene then vote to go into closed session with little explanation, barring the public and news reporters.
The Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank, is among those arguing that the records exemptions violate the state Constitution and should be repealed. The group has praised Healey for "taking a step" toward more transparency.
"Hopefully, this will mark the dawn of a new era of government transparency in the commonwealth," said Mary Connaughton, Pioneer's director of government transparency. "Ultimately, we hope it will inspire the judiciary and legislature to follow suit and become more transparent."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
