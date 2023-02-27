BOSTON — Cities and towns would get more funding from the state while school districts also see more money under Gov. Maura Healey’s budget plan, set to be unveiled Wednesday.
Healey wants to increase local aid for cities and towns by $24.6 million — money to be spent on everything from closing local budget gaps to fixing sidewalks — as part of her spending package for fiscal year 2024. The proposed $1.26 million in local aid would be a 2% increase over the current budget, which ends June 30.
Public school districts will see $586 million in new funding from Healey’s budget, which calls for spending more than $6.58 billion on Chapter 70 aid.
Healey said the additional funding will fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, a seven-year overhaul of the state’s public education funding formula.
“The Student Opportunity Act calls for a historic investment in our schools, our students, our educators and their futures,” Healey said. “Additionally, these funds will help cities and towns support their first responders, public works, youth violence prevention programs, housing production, cybersecurity and more.”
Under budget plan, which requires legislative approval, most cities and towns will see a boost in aid that they use for everything from closing local budget shortfalls to hiring new police officers and firefighters.
Lawrence would get an additional $454,893, bringing its annual allocation to more than $23.1 million. Haverhill will see a $227,701 boost, bringing its annual total to more than $11.6 million.
Salem stands to receive a $159,820 increase to $8.1 million; Gloucester would get a $92,529 increase to more than $4.7 million next year; and Newburyport would get an increase of $59,088 to more than $3 million.
Education funding would also increase under the governor’s preliminary spending package.
For example, Lawrence schools will get more than $266 million in Chapter 70 funding — a $2.1 million increase from the previous year.
Haverhill stands to get more than $82.6 million — a $8.7 million increase.
Healey’s proposal would increase funding for regional transportation to $97 million in fiscal 2024, which would reimburse school districts for approximately 90% of the local costs. Her budget calls for increasing for the program by $14.9 million, or about 18%, in the next fiscal year.
Reimbursements for transportation of out-of-district vocational students would also get a significant boost, with Healey’s budget proposing $5.2 million.
Representatives of municipal governments say the proposed local and school aid still funding falls short of expectations, given the impact of record high inflation and the state’s firm financial footing with record levels of state reserve funds.
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, called Healey’s proposed local aid funding a “fiscal blueprint that recognizes many of the challenges facing cities and towns” but suggested more money is needed.
“With inflation running far higher than 2%, communities will need a larger increase just to maintain existing programs and services,” he said.
Beckwith also said Healey’s proposal to level-fund charter school reimbursements at $243 million won’t solve “serious flaws” in the state’s charter school financing system. He called for additional funding to reimburse host cities and towns.
“Charter schools will continue to divert a high percentage of Chapter 70 funds away from many municipally operated school districts, and place greater strain on the districts that serve the vast majority of public schoolchildren,” he said.
Once Healey files her budget, it moves to the House Ways & Means Committee, which will review her proposal and file its own package.
The fiscal year begins July 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
