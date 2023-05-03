BOSTON — Secretary of State Bill Galvin overstepped his authority when he created a fiduciary duty rule targeting broker-dealers who operate in the state, lawyers for a California-based brokerage told the state's highest court Tuesday.
The case before the Supreme Judicial Court stems from Galvin’s decision in 2020 to revoke a state trading license for Robinhood, a popular online brokerage, under a new securities rule his office adopted that raised the investment-advice standard for brokers.
A lower court sided with Robinhood in a ruling last year that invalidated the fiduciary rule, but the high court agreed to take up Galvin's appeal and heard oral arguments Tuesday from both sides of the lawsuit.
Lawyers for the company argue that Galvin created the new fiduciary rule for broker-dealers by "administrative fiat" and exceeded his authority under the state's uniform securities act. They are urging the court to strike it down.
"The act does not give the secretary the power to make conduct that is ethical under existing federal and state laws unethical, simply by announcing it to be so," Robinhood's attorney, Amy Mason Saharia, told the court.
She said federal and state securities laws — as well as rulings by the Supreme Court — have recognized that broker-dealers can give recommendations to clients without being subject to fiduciary duty rules, as long as they're not being compensated as investment advisor.
"The secretary has pointed to no authority outside the state that has adopted a similar rule," Saharia told justices.
Assistant Attorney General Phoebe Fischer-Groban, representing Galvin’s office, told the court that the secretary has the authority under the state’s securities act to implement the rules, which are aimed at protecting inexperienced investors in an ever-changing trading market.
She said the rule complies with federal and state security laws and "doesn't fundamentally change the relationship between a broker dealer and its customer."
"What it says is, 'if you're going to provide investment advice or recommendations, your client, the investor, is entitled to advice that is made in their best interest, and that is not conflicted,'" Fischer-Groban said.
Broker-dealers are increasingly providing advice on investments and stock trading to clients, she told justices, while "holding themselves out as trusted advisors." She said the fiduciary duty rule is intended as an added layer of protection for consumers from "unethical conduct" by trader-brokers.
In 2020, Galvin revoked Robinhood's state trading license. As the state’s top securities regulator, he claimed the company was using aggressive tactics to lure inexperienced investors and failing to prevent outages on its platform. He alleged the firm failed to meet its fiduciary responsibility by engaging in “frequent, risky, and unsuitable” transactions.
But the California-based firm sued Galvin, claiming he didn’t have the authority to raise the state’s investment-advice standard for brokers and arguing that federal law preempted the new state regulation.
Last March, a state Superior Court judge issued a ruling siding with Robinhood, declaring the state’s new fiduciary duty rule that underlies the case invalid. Galvin appealed to the SJC.
Robinhood, which launched in 2013, offers commission-free trading for stocks and options for its customers through its website and mobile apps. As of December 2020, the company had about 500,000 accounts with Massachusetts traders with an estimated value of $1.6 billion, according to filings.
During Tuesday's hearing, justices didn't tip their hat which way they were leaning on the case, but peppered both sides with questions about the definition of "unethical conduct" and whether the secretary was "reasonable" in setting new fiduciary rules to protect investors.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
