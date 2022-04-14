BOSTON — House Democrats are rejecting Gov. Charlie Baker’s push to cut state taxes as part of a preliminary spending package for the next fiscal year.
On Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee rolled out its version of the state budget that takes effect July 1, which calls for spending more than $49.6 billion. The House plan boosts expenditures over the previous budget by more than $2 billion, buoyed by federal relief funds and state surplus money.
But noticeably absent from the plan was a $700 million buffet of proposed tax cuts that were part of Baker’s preliminary budget, which he filed in January.
Baker’s budget proposal — which was about $1.4 billion less than the House plan — called for adjusting state income tax laws and boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, expanding tax credits for housing and child care, and a major overhaul of the state’s estate or “death” tax.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday that House budget writers felt the governor’s tax cuts “weren’t necessary” in the spending bill. He said House leaders instead wanted to focus on expanding childcare options, criminal justice reforms and other key issues.
Mariano said he isn’t closing the door on a tax cut package this year, noting the state still has surplus revenue that can be used to reduce the tax burden.
Baker’s tax cuts were filed as a separate bill, which could still be taken up by the Legislature before the July 31 end of formal sessions.
Committee Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, highlighted how the spending plan calls for making targeted investments to expand early education and childcare options, workforce development, housing, criminal justice reforms and health care coverage for low-income residents.
The House budget includes no wholesale tax or fee increases and pumps another $785 million into the state’s “rainy day” reserve fund, which would boost the fund’s balance to a historic level of $6.55 billion in the next fiscal year.
Overall, the House spending plan calls for boosting state aid to cities and towns by $30 million, or 2.7%, to more than $1.19 billion in the next fiscal year.
Chapter 70 funding for public schools would also rise to more than $5.9 billion in the next fiscal year. The extra money for schools would also keep the state on track to fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
A centerpiece of the House plan calls for spending nearly $70 million to increase salaries for early education and care providers who accept children with state subsidies. The plan also calls for updating a state law to allow child care facilities to be paid based on student enrollment, not daily attendance.
Another highlight of the House spending plan calls for spending $20 million to provide inmates at the state’s prisons and correctional facilities with free phone calls, while another $10.2 million would be used to eliminate supervised probation and parole fees for ex-convicts.
Another $2 million would be earmarked for a new program to provide rent subsidies to formerly incarcerated individuals returning to their community.
Meanwhile, the House plan calls for spending $110 million to provide free school lunches for all public school students through the end of the year. During the pandemic, the state has benefited from a federal waiver that has paid for free lunches, but funding for that program is set to expire on June 30.
Debate on the House budget is expected to get underway in two weeks.
House Republicans are expected to continue a push to suspend the state’s .24-cent-per-gallon gas tax as part of the budget deliberations.
Supply chain disruptions, high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent prices on everything from gas to meat soaring to record levels in the past month.
So far, Beacon Hill Democrats have declined to take up a gas tax holiday, saying it would affect the state’s bond rating and provide minimal relief for motorists.
GOP lawmakers are likely to be emboldened in a recent statement from S&P Global Ratings that a gas tax holiday might not impact the state’s ratings.
But Mariano poured more cold water on the plan on Wednesday, saying there is too much uncertainty about the potential impact on ratings.
“The fact of the matter is the money is used to finance road and bridge programs that are already committed and in the pipeline,” Mariano said at the budget briefing. “So I don’t see us getting the long-term benefits from the savings that would come at the pump.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
