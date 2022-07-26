BOSTON -- Beacon Hill leaders have yet to appoint a replacement for outgoing Inspector General Glenn Cunha, whose final term in office expired this week.
Under state law, the inspector general must be appointed "by a majority vote of the attorney general, the state auditor and the governor" to a five-year term.
Cunha, who was first appointed in 2017, is prohibited from being reappointed to a third term under state law. His second and final term expired Wednesday.
While a half dozen individuals have applied for the job, the trio of leaders have yet to name Cunha's replacement. A state law on political appointments by the governor's office allows office holders to be "held over" if the position hasn't been filled by the end of their term, but it's not clear if that statute covers the IG's office.
A spokesperson for state Auditor Suzanne Bump, who posted the opening for the IG's job in April, said six candidates have applied for the job and all of them were interviewed. Bump's office said a final decision will be made "soon."
Attorney General Maura Healey's office confirmed that the three sides are actively working on selecting a new appointment.
To be sure, the process of selecting the state's political watchdog is shrouded in secrecy, with job searches and interviews conducted largely behind closed doors.
The state statute authorizing the appointment of a inspector general every five years is largely silent about the transparency of picking a replacement.
"The person so appointed shall be selected without regard to political affiliation and solely on the basis of integrity and demonstrated ability in accounting, auditing, financial analysis, law, management analysis, public administration, investigation or criminal justice administration," the statute reads.
The inspector general's office, which was created in 1981, is charged with acting "to prevent and detect fraud, waste and abuse in the expenditure of public funds." It has wide-ranging powers to conduct investigations and refer cases to the attorney general's office for prosecution.
The state Legislature created the watchdog post in response to a scandal in the late-1970s involving state officials accepting bribes for construction projects.
Cunha, a former state prosecutor and investigator, was appointed in 2012 by the trio of then-Gov. Deval Patrick, Attorney General Martha Coakley and Auditor Bump, all Democrats. He we reappointed in 2017 to a second term by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Bump and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.
The person who replaces him will take over an office with roughly 40 employees and a $3.8-million annual budget. The job currently pays $185,615 with benefits.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
