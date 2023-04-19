BOSTON — Anti-vaccine crusader Robert F. Kennedy Jr. formally announced his bid to seek the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 elections.
In a two-hour speech at Boston's Park Plaza Hotel, Kennedy said he is running for president to end "corporate feudalism" that has "poisoned our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, strip mine our assets to hollow out the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war."
"During this campaign and during my administration my objective will be to make as many Americans as possible forget that they are Republicans or Democrats and remember that they are Americans," Kennedy told a packed room. "We need to focus on the values we share instead of the issues that divide us."
Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, filed his candidacy paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission about two weeks ago. He joins another long-shot candidate, self-help author Marianne Williamson.
Many of those who attended the event said they were not politically active but are longtime admirers of Kennedy and support his anti-vaccine message.
"I don't know if he can win, but it gives him a platform to talk about issues that I care about, like corporate greed," said Sarah Paine, of Arlington. "He is someone who has dedicated his life to fighting for people who don't have a voice.
Eric Wilson, who traveled from Vermont to hear Kennedy's campaign kick-off speech, said he has long supported his campaigns on "medical freedom" and environmental conservation. He said he's "100%" backing Kennedy's bid.
"He's someone who is willing to stand up to the Washington establishment and corporate media," he said. "He has the kind of courage most politicians lack."
Kennedy is being helped by former Democratic Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio, who ran unsuccessfully for president in the 2004 and 2008 elections.
Kucinich invoked JFK and RFK in a warm-up speech for Kennedy that praised his "selfless dedication toward public health and the health of the planet."
"Today we have a rendezvous with history and destiny," he said. "Just as America called forth John F. Kennedy to 'Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country' ... today we call forth Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take up the mantle of national leadership, to rally us, to help heal us, to unite us, to show the way towards a peaceful nation and a peaceful world."
Kennedy, who lives in Los Angeles, is an environmental lawyer and author. He has written several best-selling books including stinging critiques of George W. Bush’s presidency and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, whom he accused of “fascism” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kennedy’s anti-vaccine charity, Children’s Health Defense, was accused of spreading conspiracy theories about the dangers the COVID-19 vaccines pose to children. The group's social media accounts were blocked for promoting misinformation.
And despite his name recognition, Kennedy faces an uphill climb winning the party’s nomination run for president.
Most top Democrats, including members of Massachusetts' all-Democrat congressional delegation, are already behind Biden’s reelection bid, even though he has yet to formally announce it.
Even members of Kennedy’s own family, who have split with him over his anti-vaccine stance, are unlikely to rally around his fledgling campaign.
Kennedy noted the family divisions in his speech, but pointed out that like most families the Kennedy's have disagreements over politics and other issues.
"I bare no ill will or any kind of disappointment toward them," said Kennedy, whose wife and children attended Wednesday's event. "They have different views of politics ... many of them just plain disagree with me on issues like censorship, war and public health, but they are entitled to their opinions."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
