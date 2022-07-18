BOSTON -- Lawmakers on Monday signed off on a $52.7 billion late budget that taps into a record level of surplus revenue to increase spending on early education, health care, workforce development, transportation and housing.
The spending plan, which emerged over the weekend from closed-door legislative negotiations, lands on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk more than two weeks after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. Both the House and Senate voted unanimously to approve the final budget.
Robust tax collections prompted a six-member conference committee that crafted the final budget to increase spending in the fiscal year by more than $2.8 billion above previously approved House and Senate versions of the spending plan.
"By reinvesting in the people of the commonwealth, we will continue to assist those recovering from this pandemic while making our economy stronger and more equitable for years to come," House Ways and Means Committee Chair Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, said in remarks Monday.
"We remain mindful of the economic uncertainty on the horizon, but the commonwealth is in a stronger fiscal position to weather the storms ahead," he added.
The budget doesn't raise taxes and calls for another $1.46 billion in capital gains taxes to be pumped into the state's reserves, bringing the fund to a record $7.35 billion by next year.
Chapter 70 school aid would increase by about $440 million to $5.98 billion. The extra money for schools would also keep the state on track to fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
Direct aid to local governments -- money that cities and towns use for everything from closing local budget shortfalls to hiring workers -- will rise to more than $1.23 billion, a $63.1 million increase. Most communities will see increases in state local aid funding if Baker agrees to the final allocations.
Lawrence would get an additional $1.1 million, bringing its allocation to more than $22.7 million, according to a breakdown of local aid funding.
Salem stands to receive a $409,405 increase to $7.9 million; Gloucester would get a $237,030 increase to more than $4.6 million; and Newburyport would get an increase of $151,364 to more than $2.9 million.
A centerpiece of the budget proposes $70 million to increase salaries for early education and care providers who accept children with state subsidies. The move is aimed at increasing staffing at the facilities to provide more options for working families that are struggling to find childcare.
The package also calls for spending $110 million to provide free school lunches for all public school students in the coming school year.
It also calls for spending $20 million to reimburse county sheriffs for the cost of providing free phone calls at state prisons and correctional facilities.
Lawmakers packed the spending package with tens of millions of dollars in local earmarks for pet projects and initiatives. Those included $100,000 for upgrades to a playground at Salem's Winter Island park; $100,000 for Gloucester's 400-year anniversary celebration; and $60,000 for expanding Danvers rail trail.
The spending bill also included policy changes, such as a ban on child marriages that would set a minimum age for marriage at 18 and require local clerks or magistrates to get proof of age from people seeking marriage licenses.
Lawmakers were given little time to review the budget. The final version was filed with House and Senate clerks late Sunday, leaving them only a few hours to thumb through the 445-page plan before voting.
Massachusetts is the last state in the nation with a July 1 fiscal year to approve a budget, according to a tally by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The House and Senate approved separate versions of the state budget months ago, but a final spending package was delayed by closed-door negotiations.
The state has been running on a supplemental budget meant to cover government expenses through July.
Like most states, Massachusetts is required to have a budget, even if temporary, to keep the government running. There are no penalties for approving it late.
Tardy spending packages have become common on Beacon Hill in recent years, with the past six state budgets coming in after the July 1 deadline.
Baker -- who is attending a Republican Governor's Association meeting in Colorado until Wednesday -- has 10 days to sign the budget, veto it, or return portions to lawmakers with recommended changes.
Democrats have large enough majorities in both chambers to override Baker's vetoes on policy or spending items, as they have in previous budget cycles.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
