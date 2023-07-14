BOSTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers are pushing for a state and local government ban on the use of TikTok and other social media apps with ties to the Chinese government.
A proposal being considered by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy would restrict access to apps and websites operated by social media companies TikTok, WeChat and Bytedance, Ltd, on state, county and municipal government computer systems and electronic devices.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Michael J. Soter, R-Bellingham, said Massachusetts should follow the federal government and other states in prohibiting the use of the social media websites by politicians and public sector employees.
Soter frames it as a public safety and security issue, echoing concerns by the federal government that the Chinese government could access vital records through public devices and computer systems.
"This is a very important issue," he told the panel on Thursday during a hearing on the bill. "It's more than just about personal finances or being tracked, it's your personal health records and information, things that they can be accessed that in some cases are more valuable than money."
The measure, if approved, would require the state Executive Office of Technology Services and Security to remove any software or hardware products by those social media companies from state, county, and municipal computer networks.
The agency would also be required to implement network-based restrictions to block installation and use of the prohibited social media sites, under the bill.
The ban would include state, county and local elected officials, public sector employees and members of the state's National Guard. That would include Gov. Maura Healey, who has a TikTok page with more than 8,300 followers.
Devices covered by the proposed ban will include laptop computers, tablets, mobile phones, and other electronic devices, but would exempt "public safety" uses for the social media websites.
Soter said changes wouldn't impact Massachusetts residents who currently use the popular social media app on private or company-owned devices.
The bill, which is backed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, has also picked up bipartisan support from several Democrats.
More than two dozen other states have at least partially blocked access on government computers to TikTok over concerns China might use it to track Americans and censor content.
In Congress, lawmakers have taken steps to bar federal government employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices amid national security concerns.
Lawmakers approved a key spending bill in December requiring the White House's Office of Management and Budget to "develop standards and guidelines" for executive agencies to remove TikTok from federal devices.
Many federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, already prohibit the use of TikTok on government-owned devices.
In 2020, President Donald Trump sought to ban transactions that would have blocked TikTok's use in the United States, but the plan was rejected by the courts.
Some Democrats in Congress have pushed back against state and federal government efforts to ban TikTok, accusing them of fostering xenophobia and "anti-China" hysteria.
ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, has argued that the fears are based on misinformation, and denies it gives the Chinese government access to users' personal data.
“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok," spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement.
The bans are beginning to prompt legal challenges, including one filed on Wednesday against Texas' TikTok ban on official devices, alleging the prohibition is unconstitutional and impedes academic freedom.
The lawsuit, filed by free speech groups, asks a federal judge to declare the ban a violation of the First Amendment for university faculty who seeking access to TikTok for research and teaching, and provide exemptions for public workers.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
