BOSTON — With pandemic-related regulations allowing outdoor dining and alcohol sales set to expire next year, lawmakers are being urged to make the rules permanent to help buoy the state's restaurants.
A proposal heard on Wednesday by the Legislature's Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure would codify emergency regulations put in place several years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic allowing restaurants to sell beer, wine and cocktails with takeout and delivery orders.
"The restaurants love this, it has really helped them, and they would like to see it continue," state Rep. Paul Frost, R-Auburn, the bill's sponsor, told the panel during Wednesday's hearing. "I think we've seen enough to know that this works."
The rules authorizing to-go drinks were extended until April 1, 2024 under a supplemental budget bill signed by Gov. Maura Healey in March, which also authorized extension of pandemic-related outdoor dining and remote meeting policies for local governments.
Frost said annual extensions of the cocktails to go policy are welcomed by many restaurateurs, but also creates consternation as the expiration date approaches.
"They get nervous about whether or not they're going to be able to continue it or not," he said. "There are businesses, for example, that have specialty containers for the takeout alcohol with their names on it, and they're investing money into it."
The Massachusetts Restaurant Association is fully behind the effort, saying it will help.
"Cocktails-to-go has proven to be extremely popular with our guests across our industry," Jessica Muradian, director of government affairs for the association, told the panel. "Our guests love the convenience of getting a restaurant-quality drink with their food order, and it has provided a much needed revenue boost to our industry."
Muradian cited data from the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission that there have been no reported incidents involving illegal off-premises alcoholic purchases among restaurants that include cocktails with their food deliveries.
She pointed out that of the 39 states that authorized cocktails-to-go during the pandemic, at least 18 have made the regulations permanent.
The push to make outdoor dining and cocktails to-go permanent is also backed by many lawmakers, who say the rules have helped restaurants and Main Streets rebound from the pandemic.
But the state's package store industry is pushing back against the efforts to make cocktails to-go permanent, arguing that the move would add to the financial pressures on family-owned businesses.
Rob Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Store Association, said the "real issue" for package store owners with cocktails to-go is "big box" wholesalers and restaurant chains that are flouting the rules on home deliveries, in some cases selling only "two nips and a bottle of water."
"That's what hurts them," Mellion told the panel. "It's the large chain restaurants, not the independent Joe's Pizza, that's the problem here."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
