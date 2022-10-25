BOSTON -- Members of the state's congressional delegation are divided over whether the U.S. should continue to supply Ukraine with weapons to help defend the country against Russia's invasion, or seek a diplomatic solution to end the conflict.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, a group of 30 House Democrats called for coupling the "unprecedented" military and economic support being provided to Ukraine with a new effort to broker a ceasefire in the war-torn country.
"We are under no illusions regarding the difficulties involved in engaging Russia given its outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine and its decision to make additional illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory," they wrote. "However, if there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America's responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue."
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Boston, was among the House lawmakers who signed the letter, which called on the Biden administration to pursue "vigorous diplomatic efforts in support of a negotiated settlement and ceasefire."
The letter, which was penned by members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, prompted a backlash from other House Democrats, including members of the state's congressional delegation. It was later "withdrawn" by caucus leaders following the embarrassing intra-party feud ahead of the midterm elections.
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, is among those who believes a diplomatic solution isn't in the cards, despite a desire for peace in the eastern European country.
He said the U.S. role in the conflict, "as it has been from the start, is to support Ukraine in their own fight."
"The suggestion that we should make concessions on behalf of Ukraine is presumptuous, out of touch, and would only embolden Vladimir Putin," Moulton said in a statement. "Having experienced the brutality of combat firsthand, no one wants to see this war end more than I do, but this is not the way to do it.
"In fact, by giving Putin what he wants, it makes things worse," said Moulton, an ex-Marine captain and Iraq War combat veteran.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, is also among the congressional lawmakers who support Biden’s "continued engagement with our allies" to support Ukraine's defenses." Earlier this year, she traveled to the region with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to gauge the impact of ongoing U.S. support.
"I’ve seen firsthand the resolve of the Ukrainian people who are – at this very moment – fighting on behalf of not only their homeland, but free people everywhere," Trahan said said. "Make no mistake, Ukraine is winning this war, and Ukraine alone should be trusted to determine their own future."
Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, called the letter "an olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war" and urged Congress to double down on military support to the country.
"Ukraine is on the march," Auchincloss posted on social media. "Congress should be standing firmly behind Joe Biden's effective strategy, including tighter -- not weaker! -- sanctions."
Amid the backlash, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, issued a statement on Tuesday saying she was "withdrawing" the letter. Jayapal said the document was drafted several months ago, and was released by staff "without proper vetting."
Some members of the caucus stated publicly Tuesday that they were upset with the timing of its release, and wouldn't sign the letter again.
Congress has committed about $66 billion for Ukraine since Russia invaded it in February, providing the embattled country with high-tech weapons and other military assistance, humanitarian aid and economic support.
House Republicans have warned that they will seek to scale back military funding for Ukraine if they take control of Congress in the midterm elections.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
