BOSTON — Massachusetts is poised to join a handful states that make meals free for public school students, regardless of their incomes.
A provision in the $56.2 billion state budget for the next fiscal year would, if it survives Gov. Maura Healey's veto pen, will require the state to provide breakfast and lunch free for all K-12 school students.
The move, which will cost $171.5 million in the next fiscal year, would make permanent a pandemic-related policy that provided free school meals for students in the past three years.
Supporters said the changes will help alleviate food insecurity and provide much-needed economic relief for families, who are paying more for groceries and other basic necessities amid the pinch of inflation and other financial pressures.
"For far too long our school meal system left thousands of kids and families behind," said Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, who has pushed for universal free school meals. "Whether through student meal debt or the income threshold that left working families struggling — we are doing away with a system that kept kids hungry."
It’s not clear if the proposal will win approval from Gov. Maura Healey, who has supported funding for universal meals but hasn't pushed to make them permanent.
Healey included a provision in her preliminary budget proposal calling for a study about extending this program and looking for ways to tap into federal funds to help pay for free meals.
About one in 10 households in Massachusetts is food insecure, meaning they don’t have consistent, reliable access to nutritious and affordable food, according to the group Feeding America.
Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the state is among two dozen with the nation’s highest rates of food insecurity.
In 2020, advocates helped push through a state law, signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker, requiring high-poverty schools — where 60% or more of students receive free or reduced lunch — to also provide kids with breakfast in the classroom.
Massachusetts has offered free discounted lunches for low-income public school students for years, relying on federal programs to pay a portion of the cost.
The COVID-19 pandemic opened up a wellspring of federal funding for districts to provide free lunches regardless of a family’s income. But much of that money dried up last June, and Congress hasn’t provided more funding.
Besides Massachusetts, four other states — California, Maine, Nevada and Vermont — decided to extend the federal universal free lunch program through the 2022-23 school year after it ended last June.
A nearly $53 billion state budget approved last July included $110 million to provide free school lunches for all students in that school year.
But state education officials underestimated the demand — and the impact of record-high inflation on lunchroom costs — and had to seek another $65 million in a supplemental budget, which was signed by Healey in March.
The state receives federal funding for high-poverty districts to provide free or reduced-price meals, which supporters say would offset the costs.
Healey has 10 days to review the budget, sign it, veto it, or send it back to lawmakers with any recommended changes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
