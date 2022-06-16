BOSTON -- The state Legislature gave its final approval Thursday to a major overhaul of Massachusetts' voting laws that will make mail and early balloting permanent and allow more time to register to vote ahead of elections.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 126-29 along party lines to approve a compromise voting rights bill that emerged from closed-door negotiations last week. The Senate approved the final bill Friday, by a vote of 37-3, with the chamber's three Republicans opposing it.
The measure, which now heads to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk for consideration, would allow registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary or election. It would also set aside two weeks of early in-person voting ahead of state elections and one week for presidential or state primaries.
The state's voter registration deadline would also be moved from 20 to 10 days before a primary or general election under the changes. The plan also calls for increasing ballot access for voters with disabilities, members of the military serving overseas and incarcerated individuals.
Democrats, who control a majority in the House and Senate, pointed to voter suppression efforts in other states to support their case for passing the reforms. They also pointed out that voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting, and say there haven't been any instances of voter fraud.
Rep. Michael Moran, D-Brighton, said the "groundbreaking" changes to the voting law will make it easier to cast ballots, improve the integrity of the electoral system and boost overall participation in the democratic process, especially among marginalized communities.
"Massachusetts takes a back seat to nobody when it comes to political reforms," Moran said in remarks on the House floor Thursday, ticking off a list of other changes to the state's voter laws in recent years. "Every state should be doing exactly what we are doing."
Republicans, who uniformly opposed the final version of the bill, argued during debate that there is a lack of safeguards in the changes, which would open the door for fraud and abuse of the system. They questioned the Legislature's ability to make mail-in voting permanent without amending the state Constitution.
Massachusetts was one of dozens of states that temporarily changed its laws to expand mail-in voting to avoid crowding at the polls as the COVID-19 pandemic raged.
Those emergency laws expired in December, but lawmakers and good government groups say the policies have expanded voter access and participation and should be made permanent.
Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, said the Legislature's final approval of the bill puts Massachusetts "one step away" from becoming "a national leader in election administration and voter access" and urged Baker to sign it.
One change that wasn't included in the final version of the voting bill is same-day registration, despite a major push by voting rights groups.
Under current law, voters must register at least 20 days before an election, but good government groups say the cutoff disenfranchises voters.
In 2018, Massachusetts’ highest court upheld the state's deadline following a legal challenge, but voting groups have continued to push for same-day registration.
Massachusetts and many other states allow voters whose identities cannot be verified on Election Day to cast provisional ballots.
Baker has 10 days to sign the voting reform legislation, veto it, or send the proposal back to the Legislature with recommended amendments.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
