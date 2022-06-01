BOSTON -- Beacon Hill leaders are moving to expand a Medicare-backed saving plan in a move that advocates say will help tens of thousands of elderly residents to afford rising health care and prescription drug costs.
Tucked into a nearly $50 billion state budget for the next fiscal year are plans to expand the income eligibility requirements for the Medicare Savings Program, which pays a portion of health plan premiums and deductibles for qualifying seniors.
The House budget plan, approved in April, calls for expanding coverage to include individuals 65 and older whose income doesn’t exceed 250% of the federal poverty level. The state's current limit is 165% of the federal poverty level to qualify for the program.
The Senate approved a similar provision last week in its version of the spending plan, calling for raising it to 225% of the poverty level. And Gov. Charlie Baker had proposed to raise the limit to 200% as part of his preliminary budget plan, filed in January.
To be sure, the spending package won't be finalized for several weeks, and details must be worked out by a conference committee. But the apparent consensus between the executive and legislative branches on proposed changes to the Medicare program means they will likely survive the budget process in some form.
Senior advocates, who have pushed for the changes for years, are praising the plans, but want lawmakers to go further. They are calling on legislative leaders to adopt the House plan, giving Massachusetts the highest eligibility threshold in the nation and helping address the "healthcare cliff" faced by many seniors.
"We must not stop with this milestone," said Edna Pruce, president of the Mass Senior Action Council. "We still need to address the low asset limit that penalizes low-income seniors who worked hard to build modest savings for retirement."
Pruce and other senior advocates also want Massachusetts to join 13 other states that have eliminated asset limits for seniors participating in Medicare savings plans.
Currently, the limit is $16,000 per individual and while it excludes a senior's primary residence and at least one vehicle, life insurance policies in other non-tangible assets are factored into the calculation. Neither of the governor's nor the Legislature's budget plans call for raising the asset limit to qualify.
The state expanded eligibility for the Medicare program in the previous budget, increasing the limit from 135% to 165% of the poverty level.
Elderly advocates estimate that raising the income eligibility level to 250% of the federal poverty level would benefit about 100,000 seniors who currently don't qualify.
The move to expand eligibility for the program comes as many elderly Medicare recipients are digging deeper into their savings to pay premiums this year.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees, which covers outpatient care and other services, will be $170.10 this year, an increase of 14.5% from 2021.
The annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries will be $233 in 2022, an increase of $30 from last year, according to the federal agency.
Meanwhile, for Medicare Part A, which covers inpatient hospital, hospice and inpatient rehabilitation, the 2022 deductible will be $1,556, up 4.85% from last year.
An estimated 1.3 million Massachusetts residents get health insurance through the Medicare, according to federal data.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.