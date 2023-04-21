BOSTON — Downtowns, schools, food pantries and nonprofits are among the myriad interests angling for a piece of the state's $56 billion budget.
State lawmakers have loaded the spending package for next fiscal year with requests for money for local projects and programs and changes in public policy ahead a debate on the bill in the House of Representatives next week.
The fate of many of those requests will be decided upon in closed-door meetings with House Democratic leaders before the final budget comes up for a vote.
Many of the local earmarks seek to divert more state money to local governments, schools, cash-strapped community groups and nonprofit organizations.
That includes an amendment filed by state Reps. Sally Kearns, D-Danvers, and Kristin Kassner, D-Marblehead, asking for $100,000 for the Topsfield Historical Society for the installation of an American Disability Act compliant parking lot and access ramps.
Rep. Manny Cruz, D-Salem, is seeking $125,000 to upgrade the Salem High School fields and $50,000 for the Salem Food Pantry, among other requests.
Other proposed earmarks, filed by Rep. Jerald Parisella, D-Beverly, seek $200,000 for the park renovations in the city's downtown and $250,000 for road and sidewalk upgrades.
Reps. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill and Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, are among a group of lawmakers requesting $4 million for a Hunger Free Campus Initiative to address food insecurity among students at two- and four-year public colleges.
Meanwhile, the House's Republican minority is trying to block proposed changes to the state's 62F law that are being considered as part the budget and a related tax relief bill.
House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, has filed an amendment with other GOP lawmakers that would strip the budget of a proposal that would leave revenues collected by the state under the new millionaires tax out of the calculations that feed into the voter approved tax rebate law.
Overall, House lawmakers filed more than 1,500 amendments to the budget. Only a handful will likely make it into the final spending plan.
Most will be withdrawn or consolidated by legislative leaders through a vetting process that largely happens behind closed doors.
Overall, the House budget unveiled last week seeks to increase state spending by about 4% percent next fiscal year, slightly more than Gov. Maura Healey's initial $55.5 billion package.
State aid to cities and towns, used for everything from closing local budget gaps to fixing sidewalks, would increase by 1.6%, or $19 million, to nearly $1.25 billion.
Education aid would increase by $19.6 million to more than $6.5 billion.
The plan also calls for spending $1 billion in proceeds from the newly enacted millionaires’ tax on a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives. The new voter approved law, which went into effect in January, set a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million.
But the final price tag for the budget is almost certain to driven up by local earmarks during next week's debate on the spending package.
Critics of earmarks — including fiscal watchdogs — argue that they encourage patronage and government waste. Lawmakers defend the practice as a means to getting money for local projects, since the executive branch largely controls the budget for capital and one-time expenses.
This is Healey's first budget as governor, and she hasn't indicated how she would handle the issue of earmarks. Her predecessor, Republican Charlie Baker, often feuded with lawmakers over earmarks in the budget, but his vetoes were usually overridden by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
Once the House has wrapped up its work on the budget, the spending package moves to the Senate for consideration.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.