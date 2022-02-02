Steward Health Care and Lawrence General Hospital on Tuesday announced a new partnership that hospital leaders said will bolster access to care in the Merrimack Valley.
Under the clinical affiliation agreement, Lawrence General and Steward’s Holy Family Hospital and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center will remain independent in governance but share provider resources and expertise.
The three hospitals will “collaborate on provider recruitment and retention to ensure the Greater Merrimack Valley has ready access to primary care physicians and specialists and will explore participation in alternative payment arrangements that foster coordinated care and accountability for quality and cost,” the organizations said in a news release.
Holy Family has campuses in the Merrimack Valley cities of Methuen and Haverhill, and Saint Elizabeth’s is located in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston.
A Texas-based for-profit network, Steward operates 10 hospitals in Massachusetts and 39 in total.
Lawrence General is an independent, not-for-profit hospital that previously had a clinical affiliation with Beth Israel Lahey Health.
“We’re excited that this affiliation will allow us to strengthen and expand primary and specialty care in the Merrimack Valley,” said Deborah Wilson, Lawrence General’s president and CEO. Harrison Bane, Steward’s north region president, said the goal of the partnership “is to provide high quality care that is both affordable for residents and easy to access.”
Last May, during the Senate’s budget debate, Andover Sen. Barry Finegold called for the state to shore up safety-net hospitals like Lawrence General after the hospital announced layoffs of 56 people.
Pointing to lower insurance reimbursement rates, he said Lawrence General was already struggling financially before the pandemic “poured gasoline on this fire and greatly exacerbated LGH’s financial troubles.”