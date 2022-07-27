BOSTON -- The state's Republican party has filed a pair of lawsuits alleging that volunteers gathering signatures for a referendum to repeal a law granting drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants are facing threats and intimidation.
The lawsuits, filed in state and federal court by MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons, claim that supporters of the controversial new legislation are trying to prevent backers of the repeal effort from gathering the signatures needed to get on the Nov. 8 ballot.
"Our volunteers have been harassed, some have even had their home addresses shared on social media, signature sheets have been ripped up, and we're saying enough is enough," Lyons said in a statement.
In the lawsuit, Lyons claims Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey -- as the state's top law enforcement officer -- ignored allegations of threats and intimidation and has not exercised her authority to protect a political minority -- the state's Republicans.
"Not only is she refusing to protect our volunteers' civil rights, we believe she is working hand-in-hand with leftists to defeat our efforts to let voters decide on this law," Lyons said. "We'll let a jury decide if this is acceptable."
Healey, who is running for governor, is a vocal supporter of the new law. A Healey spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuits.
Besides Healey, the lawsuits name state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton, a sponsor of the law, and others the complaints allege are engaged in a "concerned campaign" to prevent volunteers from gathering the signatures.
"This campaign has exercised a heckler’s veto over signature collection efforts, by physically blocking access to the signature tables, browbeating potential signers, harassing and even assaulting signature-gatherers," the lawsuits allege.
The Committee for a Fair and Secure Massachusetts faces an Aug. 24 deadline to turn in more than 40,000 signatures to local election clerks for certification.
The group is headed by Maureen Maloney, a Milford woman whose 23-year-old son was killed in 2011 after being hit and dragged by a truck driven by an undocumented immigrant.
A coalition of immigrant-rights groups backing the law have formed the Vote YES for Work and Family Mobility Committee in an effort to convince voters to uphold the law if the repeal effort makes the ballot.
Under the new rules, which would take effect next year, immigrants without legal residency status can only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized Real ID-compliant versions.
Applicants would be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They will also need to prove Massachusetts residency.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license and that it could authorize undocumented immigrants to register to vote in state elections.
But the Democratic-controlled Legislature moved quickly to override Baker’s objections, mustering the two-thirds vote needed to make the proposal a law. Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted against the veto override.
Within days, the state Republican Party announced plans to pursue a ballot question asking voters to overturn the new law.
Supporters of the law say it would improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
Critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the United States illegally.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
