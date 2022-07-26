BOSTON -- Abortion seekers and providers in Massachusetts would be shielded from criminal charges from other states where the procedure is banned or restricted under legislation sent to Gov. Charle Baker's desk for consideration.
On Tuesday, the House and Senate approved legislation that declares that abortion is a "right secured by the Constitution" and would shield providers of reproductive and "gender-affirming" care and their patients from potential out-of-state legal action.
The bill also requires abortions to be covered by insurance with no co-pays and authorizes pharmacies to dispense federally approved emergency contraception.
The House approved the compromise bill by a 137-16 vote, with a handful of Democrats joining Republican lawmakers in voting against it. The Senate passed the bill by a 39-1 vote, which also went mostly along party lines.
Democrats who backed the changes said while abortion is protected in Massachusetts, the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade means women from other states will be coming here to get the procedure.
They said abortion seekers and providers need to be protected from prosecution in states where citizens can file lawsuits against those seeking the procedure elsewhere.
"Sadly, we now live in a country where other states are threatening the rights of law-abiding residents in our commonwealth who are engaging in activities that are legal under our laws," state Sen. Cindy Friedman, D-Arlington, one of the bill's architects, said in remarks Tuesday. "This is an egregious and direct attack on a state's ability to make laws that protect their own residents."
The bill, if it survives Baker's veto pen, would make Massachusetts a “sanctuary” state for abortions by prohibiting state and local police from giving information or assistance to federal agencies, law enforcement in other states, or citizens seeking to take action against someone for getting an abortion.
The changes also expand the state's reproductive laws by allowing abortions after 24 weeks for pregnant women diagnosed with “severe” fetal anomalies. Current state law allows abortions after 24 weeks only for a “fatal” fetal anomaly.
Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, the right to an abortion is still protected in Massachusetts under a state law that went into effect two years ago.
Provisions added to the bill put pressure on Baker, a Republican who supports abortion rights but has previously opposed authorizing late-term abortions.
Baker recently signed an order baring executive branch departments from cooperating with states that investigate women coming to Massachusetts to get abortions.
But the governor also vetoed a bill approved by the Legislature in 2020 that authorized the procedure after 24 weeks under certain situations and lowered the age of consent from a parent or judge to get an abortion from 18 to 16. Democrats later overrode his veto.
Baker now has 10 days to sign, veto, or send the bill back to lawmakers with recommended changes.
Even if Baker vetoes or proposes to amend the bill, lawmakers passed it with more than enough votes to override his objections.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.