BOSTON -- State lawmakers wrapped up their biennial session over the weekend by frantically pushing through bills dealing with sports wagering, mental health and cannabis laws, but failing to take action on a major tax-relief package.
Shortly after 5 a.m. Monday morning, the Democratic-controlled House and Senate approved bills legalizing sports betting in the state and expanding access to mental health after the proposals emerged from closed-door negotiations.
Passage of the bills came several hours after the Legislature's July 31 deadline to wrap up formal sessions before recessing to focus on re-election campaigns.
The sports betting bill, if signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, would authorize wagering on professional and college sports -- with the exception of Massachusetts colleges and universities -- and set up a system of taxation and regulation under the state's Gaming Commission (see related story).
Lawmakers also approved a mental health bill aimed at easing barriers to care and improving behavioral health services. The bill, if it survives Baker's veto pen, would require insurers to cover same-day psychiatric services and cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks.
One of the bills main architects, Sen. Cindy Friedman, D-Arlington, said in a statement the changes will give the state "the tools it needs to enforce existing mental health parity laws and address the emergency department board in crisis that's impacting too many of our children and their families."
"The healthcare system in Massachusetts is only as strong as its weakest link, and for far too long, mental healthcare has been overlooked an underfunded," she said.
Meanwhile, another bill approved in the final hours of the legislative session would require cities and towns to renegotiate so-called "host agreements" with cannabis retailers and give the state’s Cannabis Control Commission more regulatory authority over the terms of those deals.
Impact fees would still be allowed, but they would be capped at 3% of a pot shop's gross sales, and the fees would expire after eight years.
The changes, if approved, would also create a trust fund to offer loans to minority businesses seeking to get into the marijuana business, which Sen. Sonia Chang- Diaz, D-Jamaica Plain, said will "rebalance the playing field, where so far wealthy corporations have been able to buy their way through the licensing process."
Details of the measures were worked out by six-member conference committees which negotiated the final versions of the bills in closed-door negotiations. With most of the bills, up or down votes were held only hours after the final versions emerged from committees, giving lawmakers little time to review them.
Beacon Hill leaders reached consensus on other pieces of legislation in the final days, including a bill to expand the state’s reliance on wind, solar and other renewable energy, expanding abortion access and legal protections, and borrowing nearly $5.2 billion to upgrade government buildings.
Still, lawmakers failed to take action on a $4 billion economic development bill that included tax rebates and permanent cuts, after learning that a 1986 voter approved law could trigger $3.5 billion in tax rebates by the end of the year.
Legislative leaders say they plan to revisit tax relief once they get a handle on the impact of how the tax rebates would impact the state's finances.
Because Democratic legislative leaders pushed their deliberations on other major bills to the final hours of the legislative calendar, Baker will have the final word on any laws passed over the weekend.
That's because Democrats can't use their supermajority to override Baker's potential vetoes. They'll have to wait until January to address anything he changes in the bills.
Lawmakers can still vote on bills during informal sessions after July 31, but they lack sufficient numbers to challenge any vetoes or amendments. What's more, debate on legislation taken up during informal sessions can be blocked by objections from any lawmaker.
Massachusetts was also the last state to adopt a budget, sending the $47.2 billion spending plan to Baker three weeks after the July 1 beginning of the fiscal year.
The legislative logjam fueled criticism of Beacon Hill's penchant for leaving major pieces of legislation to the waning days of its two-year session.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, said lawmakers would have gotten far more done in the past two years if they had held more formal sessions to debate and take action on pending legislation.
"If we're being paid as full-time legislators, we should be working full time," Mirra said. "They shouldn't be putting everything off to the end of session. It's wrong."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
