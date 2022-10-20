BOSTON -- The state's Libertarian Party has split into two competing factions amid heated disagreements between its leaders over the national party's right-shifting political platform.
The rift opened up during a meeting of the party's state committee in January, according to interviews with party members, when a bloc of committee members staged a "coup" by voting to expel nearly 50 members who had petitioned for a special convention to pick new party leadership ahead of November's elections.
A rival faction of the state committee objected to the move, and held a meeting a month later where they elected their own slate of committee members.
The two factions of the party held competing state conventions in April, where delegates elected new leaders, approved bylaws and nominated candidates to run for office in the upcoming elections.
But the dispute escalated in June when a faction under the banner of the Libertarian Association of Massachusetts voted to "disaffiliate" from the National Libertarian Committee and its recognized state affiliate, which now calls itself the Libertarian Party of Massachusetts.
The split created two Libertarian parties in Massachusetts, each claiming to represent the state's third-largest political party.
The sides are accusing each other of trying to take over the party and of spreading lies and misinformation about the dispute on blogs and social media.
Thomas Eddlem, a spokesman for the newly formed Libertarian Party of Massachusetts, alleges a breakaway faction of "rogue" members has reduced the size of the party -- which boasted more than 19,000 members a few years ago -- "to a handful of loyal followers through mass expulsions."
"They've torn the party apart," he said. "They're treating it less as a political party than as a private yacht club where the rules don't apply to themselves."
Eddlem said members of the other faction "stole" party resources during the insurrection, taking over its office space, poaching state and federal campaign bank accounts and the official website, while refusing to turn over a mailing list for the party's membership.
He argues that the ultimate goal of the breakaway group is to block the national party's pick for a presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 elections.
But Peter Everett, a member of the opposing faction and a Libertarian candidate for lieutenant governor, disputes those claims. He accuses the other side of an attempted "coup" to wrest control of the state party at the behest of a conservative wing of the national party.
"This was a group of insurgents who were trying to take over the Massachusetts party," he said. "They've caused major disruptions locally and nationally."
Everett, who as a candidate for secretary of state in 1994 helped Libertarians gain major party status in Massachusetts for the first time, said he and many other longtime Libertarians became increasingly concerned with the national party's recent tack to the right under its new leadership.
"The national party has moved to weaken our platform on abortion rights and statements against bigotry," he said. "They're courting alt-right groups."
At the center of the party's divisions is a socially conservative faction, called the Mises Caucus -- which was named after Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises, an advocate of free-market capitalism -- which took over leadership of the national party at its May convention.
Mises Caucus supporters, which include 1988 Libertarian presidential nominee Ron Paul, say they want to "reboot" America's third-largest political party by returning to its traditional libertarian platform, but critics say the faction promotes racism, homophobia and divisions among party members.
A recent Southern Poverty Law Center report noted far-right ties at the top of the Mises Caucus' leadership.
In Massachusetts, the squabbling between the competing factions comes as Libertarians hope to regain major party status in the November elections, with several candidates running for statewide office under the banner of the newly reorganized Libertarian Association of Massachusetts.
Topping the ticket is gubernatorial candidate Kevin Reed and his running-mate for lieutenant governor, Everett, who will face Democrat Maura Healey and her running-mate, Kim Driscoll, and Republican Geoff Diehl and his pick for lieutenant governor, Leah Allen, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Libertarian Cristina Crawford, Everett's wife, is in a two-way race against incumbent Treasurer Deb Goldberg, a Democrat who is seeking a third term.
The race for state auditor includes Libertarian candidate Daniel Riek, a computer software program manager, who is in a five-way contest that includes Democrat Diana Dizoglio, Republican Anthony Amore and two other independent party candidates.
Meanwhile, in the 6th Congressional District, Libertarian candidate Mark Tashjian is challenging Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, who is seeking another term. Republican Bob May is also in the race.
State election law requires third parties get 3% of the vote in a statewide race to be recognized and have their candidates listed on the next ballot.
The Libertarian Party regained its party status after the 2016 election when its presidential ticket — which included former Republican Gov. Bill Weld as a vice presidential nominee — won 4.2% of the vote in the state against Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
But the party lost its official designation after the 2020 elections when Libertarian candidates finished with just under 1.2% of the vote.
None of the candidates for the upcoming election are endorsed by the Libertarian Party at Massachusetts, the nationally affiliated faction.
Eddlem said the Libertarian Party of Massachusetts is focused on rebuilding the party's fractured membership, not fielding candidates to run for office.
"We're just trying to build the the party back from the scorched earth that they created," he said. "And we've got our hands full."
To be sure, Massachusetts isn't the only state where the Libertarian party is facing rebellions from breakaway fractions.
The Libertarian Party's state affiliates in New Mexico and Virginia have voted to break away from the national party amid similar differences.
Disgruntled Libertarians have formed splinter factions in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and other states.
Libertarians on both sides of the issue acknowledge that the party is in a fight for its existence amid the competing factions.
"Right now, there's a battle underway for heart and the soul of the party," Everett said. "There's a national movement to destroy the Libertarian Party, and we're saying that in Massachusetts were not part of that, as the party of inclusion, fiscal responsibility, civil rights and marriage equality."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.