BOSTON -- Dozens of democratic lawmakers are getting a free pass to another two-year term with the Republican Party fielding few challengers in the upcoming elections.
Every seat in the 200-member state Legislature is up for grabs in the fall elections, but the majority of incumbents will cruise to another term with few contenders vying to unseat them.
The lack of challengers could mean Republicans will cede even more ground on Beacon Hill, where Democrats hold a super-majority in the House and Senate, and dominate statewide offices.
Among 18 House races in the North of Boston region, only two Republicans were nominated to run against incumbent Democratic lawmakers.
In three wide-open races to fill House seats -- the newly created 4th Essex in the Merrimack Valley, and 7th and 8th Essex Districts on the North Shore -- Democrats dominate the field of candidates. There are no Republicans aiming for the seats.
In the region, Democratic state Reps. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, Jerry Parisella, D-Beverly, Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, and Tom Walsh, D-Peabody are among those who faced no Republican opposition.
Meanwhile, one of the region's few remaining GOP lawmakers, Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, faces a challenge from a Democrat in the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex District.
In Senate races, the GOP nominated only two challengers -- Damian Anketell of Peabody in the 2nd Essex District and Salvatore Paul DeFranco of Haverhill in the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District -- in the region's five senatorial districts. Incumbent Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is running unopposed.
Some lawmakers face write-in challenges, but political observers say those bids face long odds against the power of incumbency.
Still, MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said he's confident the party will hold onto the governor's office and even win some seats in the Legislature this fall.
"We've got more candidates than we have had in a long time, running across the spectrum, from the top of the ticket down to state representatives and county offices," Lyons said in an interview. "There's a lot of activity and we're pretty excited about our prospects."
Lyons, a former state lawmaker from Andover, took the helm of the party more than three years ago pledging to expand its base and win more seats in local races. He said Republican voters are galvanized by recent policy decisions on Beacon Hill, such as a law authorizing state drivers' licenses for undocumented immigrants.
"We're seeing this tremendous overreach by the radical left," Lyons said. "This is galvanizing not just Republican voters, but independents, and I think they're going to be coming our way in November."
To be sure, Republicans have candidates running for five of the six statewide constitutional offices -- governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and auditor.
And two of the region's members of Congress -- Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan -- face Republican challengers in the Nov. 8 elections.
But in recent election cycles, the GOP has seen its Beacon Hill membership slide to historic lows in a state where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans 3-1, and it has struggled to compete in most statewide and federal contests.
Currently, Democrats dominate the state Legislature, with Republicans holding only 28 seats in the 160-member House. In the Senate, they only have three of 40 seats.
Democrats also occupy statewide offices, including the attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer, and hold all 11 of the state's congressional seats.
One bright spot for the GOP has traditionally been the governor's office, with five of the state's last six governors being Republicans. The most recent is Gov. Charlie Baker, a two-term moderate who isn't seeking reelection this year.
Two Republicans -- Geoff Diehl, a former state lawmaker from Whitman, and Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman making his first run for office -- are seeking approval from GOP voters in the Sept. 6 primary to run for governor. But polls have shown both GOP candidates trailing behind Democrat Maura Healey, the state's Attorney General, who is unopposed in the primary.
Some Republicans blame the party's political misfortunes on a heightened focus on national politics, instead of state and local races, and its chairman's embrace of divisive social issues and vocal support for former President Donald Trump, who remains deeply unpopular within the party's moderate wing.
Others lament what they say is a lack of statewide support for GOP candidates, such as the "MassVictory" offices that were put in place by Baker's gubernatorial campaign to help local candidates drum up money and support.
Those field offices were closed amid a dispute between party leadership and the Baker campaign over a fundraising agreement with the Republican National Committee that collapsed.
"It's daunting, because we don't have that infrastructure anymore," said Anthony Amore, a Winchester Republican running for auditor. "So it all comes down to the individual campaign doing everything on its own."
Amore said with GOP membership dwindling to only about 9% of more than 4.7 million voters in Massachusetts, most candidates are "behind the eight ball" without the support.
There also appears to be a little party money left to spread around to candidates ahead of the November elections. As of Aug. 5, the Republican State Committee only had about $50,000 available in its campaign account, according to filings with the state Office of Campaigns and Public Finance.
The state Republican Party's federal campaign account only had about $36,000 available as of July 31, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
GOP activist Ed Lyons said the national party's platform hurts fundraising but is also driving many potential candidates away from running.
"Until there is some way that there can be a state-oriented Republican party that seeks a constructive goal for candidates in state government and concedes all the major social issues to what the majority of voters believe, there will be few candidates who are interested in running, and fewer still who can win," he said.
But Lyons, who is no relation to the party chairman, said one of the biggest challenges is that the traditional pipeline for political candidates has "broken down."
"There are very few Republicans who are serving in local government positions such as selectman or city councilor, and fewer still who have the desire or resources to achieve higher office," he said. "So we end up with many businessmen with little or no political experience running for Congress or statewide office."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.