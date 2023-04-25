BOSTON — The state's Democratic Party has a new leader after members tapped former lieutenant governor candidate Steve Kerrigan to take over the chairmanship.
Kerrigan, of Lancaster, was elected by the party's state committee during meeting at American Legion Nonantum Post 440 in Newton on Monday night. He takes over for outgoing MassDems Chairman Gus Bickford, who held the post for six years before announcing last year that he is stepping down.
Kerrigan takes over a party that is in complete control of Beacon Hill, with Democrats holding the governor's office, attorney general, secretary of state and other top constitutional offices, and maintaining a super-majority in the House of Representatives and Senate following November's midterm elections.
All 11 members of the state's current congressional delegation are Democrats, and the party has a 3-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans.
Despite that, Kerrigan said his goal is to "make the Massachusetts Democratic Party the gold standard for state parties across the country."
"We will do that by harnessing the tremendous energy at our grassroots, by representing all our people and being accessible to all, and by building an infrastructure that elects and supports Democratic leaders up and down the ballot," he said.
One of Kerrigan's tasks is likely to be bringing more voters into the Democratic Party, which despite its electoral successes has seen enrollment decline in recent decades. Democrats currently account for less than 30% of the state's registered voters, the majority of which are "independents" or unenrolled.
Kerrigan, a Lancaster selectman, ran the 2012 Democratic National Convention and was the party's nominee for lieutenant governor in the 2014 elections as Democrat Martha Coakley's running mate. The duo lost to Republican Charlie Baker and his running mate, Karyn Polito, in the general election.
In 2018, Kerrigan ran unsuccessfully for the 3rd Congressional District seat after Rep. Nikki Tsongas stepped down, hoping to be the state’s first openly gay congressman since Democrat Barney Frank stepped down in 2013. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, won the crowded Democratic primary and the general election.
He was Democratic Gov. Maura Healey's handpicked choice to take over the party chairmanship after Bickford announced his departure.
"Steve is smart, collaborative, and knows what it takes to build successful campaigns," Healey said in a statement congratulating Kerrigan on his win. "I look forward to the work ahead and to partnering with Steve to show how Democrats get results that matter in people's lives."
Kerrigan is president and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center, and has said he plans to remain in that position, in addition to serving as the party's chairman.
In February, the state's Republican Party chose Amy Carnevale as their next leader after ousting longtime Chairman Jim Lyons in a major upset that followed the party’s disastrous showing in the Nov. 8 elections.
For her part, Carnevale is pledging to rebuild the party's ranks, boost fundraising, and get more Republican candidates elected to federal, state and local offices.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.