BOSTON -- Tens of thousands of criminal defendants on probation and parole will no longer have to pay supervision fees under a new law that eliminated the required charges. Prisoner advocates say the measure will keep more people out of jail.
The probation fees, which ranged from $50 to $65 a month, were done away with as part of the $52.7 billion state budget signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in July.
The changes, which were recommended by Baker, also eliminated $80 per month parole fees and a $5 per month victim services surcharge that probationers were required to pay.
Massachusetts is one of only three states, including Oregon and California, to get rid of the fees as part of broader efforts to reform criminal justice laws.
"The elimination of probation fees removes a significant barrier to effective, evidence-based probation practice for many on our caseload," said Edward Dolan, the state's probation commissioner. "It further reduces the stress that mounting financial insecurity can bring."
Massachusetts Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Locke has issued an administrative order remitting all probation fees for July 2022 and after, and the probation department said people who pre-paid their administrative fees will be getting refunds from the court.
There are about 45,000 individuals on adult criminal probation in Massachusetts, according to the probation office, which collected more than $7.9 million from supervision fees in the fiscal year that ended on June 30. The state typically collected about $200,000 a year from parole fees.
Probation fees are waived for some defendants with "significant financial hardships" but advocates say many others struggle to pay charges that land them in jail if they default on the payments. Some individuals charged with misdemeanors end up facing much more serious charges for not paying, they say.
Lisa Hewitt, general counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, said doing away with probation fees will help tens of thousands struggling to afford the charges along with rising cost of food, housing and other necessities.
"This is a huge development and will have a very positive impact in the lives of a lot of people," Hewitt said. "These fees never really made any sense. We shouldn't be creating obstacles for people to get their lives back, working and contributing to society, and providing for their families."
Criminal justice reform advocates have pushed for years to eliminate the state's parole and probation fees. The Trial Court and the Boston Bar Association have also recommended doing away with the fees, with both issuing reports in recent years arguing they're a barrier for ex-convicts to get their lives back on track.
"Massachusetts has imposed steep fines and fees on criminal defendants, even indigent defendants," the bar's report concluded. "These assessments do little to add to the state budget, but pose enormous costs to some of the state’s poorest citizens -- costs that increase rather than reduce the likelihood of recidivism."
A 2018 criminal justice reform bill signed by Baker allowed probationers to waive the required payments for the first six months, while individuals on parole don't have to pay supervision fees for the first year after their release.
Those changes have come with a loss of revenue to the state, which generally diverts the money from the parole and probation fees into the general fund.
But advocates point out that the state is awash in surplus tax money and federal pandemic relief funds, further diluting the need for revenue from the fees.
Lawmakers also added another $20 million to the budget for the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, to offset any loss of funding from eliminating the victim services fees.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.