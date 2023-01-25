BOSTON — Massachusetts has hiked age requirements to buy tobacco products, raised taxes and enacted some of the toughest regulations in the country, which has consistently earned it top rankings by anti-smoking organizations.
But when it comes to overall spending on tobacco control, the state still gets failing grades.
That’s according to the American Lung Association, which gave the state an "F" grade in its annual "State of Tobacco Control" report for devoting too little from tobacco taxes and other sources of revenue to helping people quit.
Massachusetts collected more than $691 million in tobacco taxes in the budget year that ended June 30. That includes payments tied to a 1998 settlement with tobacco companies, according to the lung association.
But the state spent only $8 million on smoking cessation programs last year, the report's authors said, only 12% of the $70 million the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends it devote to helping people kick the habit.
In recent years, the state Legislature has put increasing amounts of the tobacco "sin tax" and settlement funds toward plugging budget shortfalls and other programs, most of them unrelated to smoking.
To be sure, Massachusetts got high grades in other categories in the report, such as access to programs to help people quit and its smoke-free workplace laws.
The state got an "A" for a 2020 law banning the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol and mint cigarettes, and setting a new 75% excise tax on vaping products.
Daniel Fitzgerald, director of advocacy at the American Lung Association in Massachusetts, said the state is leading the nation in tobacco control but there is still too many people smoking.
"This is important progress, however, there are still too many Massachusetts residents who are impacted by tobacco," Fitzgerald said in a statement.
He cited new data showing that Massachusetts has an adult smoking rate of 10.6% and a 37% tobacco use rate among high school students.
Recent data shows 41% of Massachusetts high school students have tried e-cigarettes at least once, according to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids.
About 20% of them reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days — a rate six times higher than adults, the group says.
The Lung Association recommended that Massachusetts pump more tobacco settlement money into cessation programs and raise the state's $3.51 per pack tax on cigarettes by at least $1 to provide more money.
The state hasn't increased the tobacco tax in nearly a decade, the group noted.
More than 9,000 Massachusetts residents die every year from smoking-related diseases, according to the CDC. Annual costs of tobacco-related illnesses have risen to $4 billion.
Nationally, smoking-related deaths top 400,000 a year, while health care expenditures are estimated at more than $170 billion.
Anti-smoking advocates say the federal government has done little to increase spending or enact policies aimed at curbing the death toll and mounting costs.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
