BOSTON — Massachusetts' all-Democrat congressional delegation has had plenty of clout in Washington with the party in control of Congress for the past four years.
But that would change if Republicans retake the House of Representatives next year following Tuesday's midterm elections, as predicted by political observers.
Republicans needed to pick up five seats in Tuesday's election to build a House majority, while they also needed to flip a net of one seat to win the Senate.
Control of Congress was still up for grabs as of Thursday, with votes still being counted in states where close races have yet to be called. Democrats appear to have limited their damages in bellwether races, and possibly hold onto the U.S. Senate, but Republicans are still widely expected to win a House majority.
If that happens, Democrats would become the minority party with a Republican House Speaker replacing Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has led House Democrats for nearly 20 years. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is vying to become speaker next year.
While deep-blue Massachusetts wasn't a battleground in Tuesday's midterms, the state's congressional delegation had a lot riding on the outcome.
"In Massachusetts, the stakes were really high on Tuesday night," said Phil Johnston, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the state's Democratic Party. "Losing the House will be a serious loss for the state, given the fact that we have several members of our delegation in key leadership positions."
Johnston said the shift in political power in Congress will erode the clout that members of the state's delegation had amassed under the Democratic majority.
For one, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, the House’s assistant speaker, would lose her leadership post as a minority party member under a GOP-led House.
Clark, who won another two-year term in Tuesday's election, is among one of the top ranking Democrats in Washington and said to be in line for the speakership.
Losing a majority in the House would also knock Rep. Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat who won an 18th term Tuesday, off his post as chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which sets the federal budget.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Boston Democrat who won a 12th term Tuesday, would lose his position as chairman of the House Subcommittee on National Security. And Rep. Bill Keating, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasisa, Energy and Environment, would also lose his leadership post.
Meanwhile, Rep. Jim McGovern, who also was reelected Tuesday, would be replaced next year as chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, one of several congressional panels that conducted the 2019 investigation and impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump.
The Massachusetts political landscape is rife with examples of prominent legislators whose resignations — or removals — from leadership posts left gaping holes in state and federal funding for their former districts.
Chief among the examples is the late U.S. House Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill Jr. A Democratic icon, he stepped down from Congress in 1987, having served as speaker for more than a decade.
During a lengthy career, O’Neill shepherded tens of billions of dollars in congressional earmarks to the Bay State for the Big Dig and other major projects. When he retired, federal funding to his Boston district — and the state — shriveled.
The Bay State saw a similar loss of resources after the death of Sen. Ted Kennedy from brain cancer in 2009.
Johnston said there’s "no question" that a party losing control of Congress has an impact on the states they served — both from the loss of political clout and resources.
Unlike previous midterms, which brought massive swings in political power to Washington, this year's elections seem unlikely to produce such a result.
The "red wave" Republicans were predicting didn't materialize despite polls showing that the GOP stood to make big gains in the midterms.
Ironically, the loss of clout in Washington for the state's delegation would come as the Democratic Party in Massachusetts widens its control over elected offices.
Democrats swept all of the top constitutional offices on Beacon Hill on Tuesday, including the governor's office, which will return to Democratic control for the first time in eight years. All eight incumbent Democratic House members who faced challenges on Tuesday’s ballot will keep their seats after winning reelection.
Johnston points out that several members of the state's delegation, including Neal and McGovern, will still remain ranking members of powerful congressional committees in Washington, even under a Republican-led Congress.
They will also have a strong Democratic ally in the White House, he said, with President Joe Biden in office for at least the next two years.
"Our delegation will still be able to get things done," Johnston said. "But it obviously would have been better if we had kept the House."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.