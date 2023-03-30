BOSTON — A majority of Massachusetts’ counties saw their populations shrink in the last fiscal year amid an exodus of tens of thousands of residents, according to newly released Census data.
The county-level data, released Thursday, shows that nine of the state’s 14 counties saw declines in their populations between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 after factoring births, deaths and new residents against those leaving the state.
The biggest decline was in Suffolk County, which lost 9,044 residents as a result of net migration — or the number of people who moved to the state minus those who moved away, according to the data. Suffolk lost 18,424 people to domestic migration but gained 9,390 through international migration, the data shows.
Essex County lost a net of 1,619 residents in the previous fiscal year, according to the data, with a loss of 6,861 residents to domestic migration that was offset by 5,242 new immigration. The county also saw more births than deaths over the previous fiscal year, which added another 942 residents.
Middlesex County lost 4,051 people in the previous fiscal year through net migration, the data shows, with a decline of 18,102 residents to domestic migration that was offset by 14,051 new arrivals. The county reported more births than deaths, which added nearly 4,000 new residents.
Overall, nearly 57,000 more people moved out of Massachusetts between July 2021 through July 2022, according to previously released census data, one of the highest rates of domestic migration in the nation.
The Bay State reached a peak of 7 million residents as of the 2020 Census, but has seen its overall population shrink in the last three years by about 50,000 people.
The population decline comes as Beacon Hill policymakers wrestle with proposals to cut taxes and reduce the state’s high cost of living as part of broader effort to stop outward migration and make the state more attractive to new families and businesses.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, has expressed concerns about the exodus of residents and businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healey filed a package of tax cuts along with her $55.5 billion budget proposal that calls for expanding tax credits for housing and child care, cutting business taxes and updating the estate tax, among other changes that she says her aimed at improving the state’s competitiveness.
“Simply put, we’re not leading when it comes to affordability,” Healey said in recent remarks on the tax package. “Too many other states are passing us by, and that hurts our ability to compete. That’s why we’re prioritizing these reforms.”
Meanwhile, a new report by the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants suggests that the state could see an exodus of top earners in response to the voter-approved millionaires’ tax, which set a new 4% surtax on individuals’ incomes above $1 million a year.
The report, which was based on a survey of 270 accountants, found that at least 82% said their high-income clients are considering leaving Massachusetts in the next year, with 50% or more citing the millionaires’ tax as the primary reason. Florida and New Hampshire were among the most popular states for relocation.
Zach Donah, the association’s vice president of advocacy, said the report shows that concerns about a wealth flight are not anecdotal and that the combination of Beacon Hill’s policy decisions and the implementation of the millionaires tax is “causing serious unintended consequences.”
“Given the high stakes and impact this will have on tax revenue and other key investments like charitable giving, we hope the Legislature sees the need for a comprehensive tax package this year,” Donah said in a statement.
Paul Craney, a spokesman for the conservative, pro-business Massachuetts Fiscal Alliance, said with Massachusetts’ high tax burden it’s “no surprise” that the state is bleeding people. He said the new census data underscores the need for Beacon Hill policymakers to cut taxes and take other steps to reduce the cost of living.
“The top two destinations for taxpayers leaving were New Hampshire and Florida. Both these states do not have a state income tax, an estate tax, or capital gains tax,” he said. “If Massachusetts ever wants to stop people from leaving, let alone try to attract people to relocate here, we must try to compete with New Hampshire and Florida.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
