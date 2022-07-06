BOSTON -- Lawyers for the Massachusetts Republican Party are urging the state's highest court to toss out a new law authorizing mail balloting and early voting, arguing that those changes need to be approved by voters.
In arguments before the Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday, MassGOP attorney Michael Walsh argued the Legislature overstepped its authority when it approved the VOTES Act that makes early and mail voting a permanent feature of the state's election system.
He cited a 1917 amendment to the state Constitution that only allows voters to cast mail or "absentee ballots" if they are disabled, out of town at the time of the election, or if they have religious objections to voting in person.
"Therefore we assert that any kind of absentee or mail in voting must comply [with constitutional articles] or else they are on their face outside of the authority of the Legislature," he told justices.
But Assistant Attorney General Adam Hornstine, who is defending Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office, told justices the Legislature has "broad powers" to update state voting laws and urged them to uphold the new law.
The lawsuit, filed by Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons, argues that several sections of the law are unconstitutional, including mail and early voting and changes to polling station buffer zones. The party seeks an injunction against using mail and early voting in the fall primary and general election.
The new law, which was pushed through the Democratic-controlled Legislature, allows registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election. It also sets aside two weeks of early in-person voting ahead of state elections and one week for presidential or state primaries.
The changes also moved the voter registration deadline from 20 to 10 days before a primary or general election. Additionally, it expands ballot access for voters with disabilities, members of the military serving overseas and state prisoners.
Democrats, who control a majority in the House and Senate, said voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting, which has improved access to the democratic process and improved overall turnout in state elections.
Republicans, who uniformly opposed the final version of the bill, argued during debate that there is a lack of safeguards in the changes, which opens the door for potential fraud and abuse of the system. They questioned the Legislature’s ability to make mail-in voting permanent without amending the state constitution.
Besides Lyons, several other Republicans signed on to the lawsuit, including Rayla Campbell, a GOP candidate for secretary of state, and Robert May of Peabody, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton in the 6th Congressional District in the November elections.
Several voting rights groups, including Common Cause Massachusetts and the League of Women Voters, are in support of the new law.
The Supreme Court agreed to fast-track a hearing on the lawsuit, issuing an order last week that cited "significant time constraints" in the legal challenge and "because the complaint raises wide-ranging and novel constitutional challenges to the new election law implicating the fundamental right to vote."
During Wednesday's live-streamed hearing, justices didn't tip their hats about which way they were leaning on the overall legal challenge, but several questioned plaintiff's arguments that expanded early voting violates the constitution.
Justice David Lowy asked Walsh to provide more support for plaintiff's claims "that allowing qualified voters to vote early is somehow going to impact fairness of the elections or promote fraud." He suggested there was "nothing" in the plaintiff's complaint to back up that argument.
Chief Justice Scott Kafker seemed to poke holes in plaintiff's claims that early voting is unconstitutional because it violates Article 105 of the Constitution, which outlines the current rules on absentee voting.
"It has nothing to do with voting absentee -- you're voting in the voting place," Kafker said. "I could see maybe with mail voting, but early voting seems to have nothing to do with Article 105."
Walsh responded that the article authorizing absentee balloting gave approval to early voting because it was "the only way" for someone to cast a ballot before an election if they were disabled, out of town or had religious beliefs that prevented them from voting on Election Day.
Justices didn't say when they would issue a ruling, but have acknowledged that state election officials needs to begin preparing for the Sept. 6 primary.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
