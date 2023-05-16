BOSTON — Massachusetts' nascent sports wagering industry raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in bets last month, which bodes well for the state's tax coffers.
A report issued by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Tuesday shows that retail and online sports betting operations took nearly $580 million in wagers during the previous month, drumming up more than $58 million in revenue for the businesses.
That also translates into more than $11.7 million in taxes for the state, the report states.
The sports-betting handle collectively eclipsed revenue from table and slots games at casinos in April, which totaled more than $101 million.
The majority of sports bets were placed online, according to the report, with DraftKings, FanDuel and four other sportsbooks authorized to take online wagers reporting $548 million in current and future bets last month.
DraftKings reported the largest amount of wagers, totaling $283.8 million, or nearly half of all wagers placed online, according to the report. FanDuel reported the second highest amount, or $172.6 million in wagers.
Sports wagering analysts note that the April sports betting numbers were a 1.6% decline from the previous month, which was the first full month of mobile bets and included increased wagering from the "March Madness" college basketball competition.
"With March Madness firmly in the rearview, most markets are anticipating a steep drop that will persist throughout the summer," said Dru James, analyst for the industry affiliated BetMassachusetts website. "Since Massachusetts is a fresh market with hardly a quarter under its belt, it will likely experience more volatility as the summer slump rages on."
James pointed out that while the state had a "strong month" for tax revenues, it's likely to slow down "due to lack of betting opportunities." But he expects an uptick in wagers this fall, when the National Football League season begins.
The sports betting numbers also eclipsed revenues from the state's three casinos on slots and table games.
Of the state’s three casinos, Encore Boston Harbor reported the largest amount of sports wagering bets — $7.9 million — with taxable revenue of $230,808, according to the commission.
Plainridge Park Casino reported more than $3.3 million in sports bets and roped in $366,166 in taxable revenue for the month. MGM Springfield took in $1.65 million in sports wagers and generated about $264,481 in taxable revenue, the commission said.
The brick-and-mortar casino sports-betting operations pumped another nearly $90,000 into the state's tax coffers, according to the report.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 years of age and older last year, and set up a system to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
In-person sports betting began at the end of January, with three casinos licensed to accept wagers on professional and out-of-state collegiate games. In March, mobile bets got underway with six sportsbooks authorized to accept online bets through websites and apps on smartphones and other electronic devices.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in tax revenue from the new industry, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
To date, the state has collected $21.45 million in taxes from sports wagering, according to the commission.
At least 35 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.