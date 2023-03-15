BOSTON — The three Massachusetts casinos licensed to accept sports betting roped in more than $25.7 million in bets during the first full month of wagering on games, according to state regulators, which translates into about $300,000 in tax revenue.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which regulates the industry, said that of the three casinos, Encore Boston Harbor reported the highest monthly haul -- $16.9 million -- with taxable revenue of $857,000. Plainridge Park Casino roped in more than $7 million and reported just more than $890,000 in taxable revenue for the month, according to the commission's report. MGM Springfield took in $1.76 million in wagers and generated about $262,000 in taxable revenue, the commission said.
The figures don't include money from mobile sports betting, which got underway on March 10, with six sportsbooks taking bets through online platforms.
Sports betting revenue for February were dwarfed by revenue and state taxes from casino-style gambling, with the three casinos collectively reporting more than $98 million in slots and gambling revenue for the month. That equates to about $27.4 million in taxable revenue, the commission said.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 years of age and older in August, and set up a system to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
Under the system, sports-betting operators will be taxed 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers.
In-person sports betting began with three licensed casinos — Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett — accepting wagers on professional and collegiate games.
But mobile sports betting is expected to eclipse those numbers, with industry affiliated groups like PlayMA estimating that about 87% of wagers in the state will eventually be made online, with a projected $5 billion a year in bets.
More than 400,000 mobile sports betting accounts were set up during the first three days of mobile betting, with more than 8 million transactions taking place, according to GeoComply, a firm under contract with the Gaming Commission.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in revenue from bets, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
Supporters of the law say it will raise much-needed tax revenue for state and local governments, and help eliminate illegal bookmaking operations.
Critics say the state’s foray into betting on professional sports comes with the risk of increasing problem gambling, particularly among young bettors.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
