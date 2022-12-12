BOSTON — Massachusetts has retained its ranking as one of the most energy-efficient states in the nation, but has yet to reclaim the No. 1 spot.
That’s according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy’s annual report, released Wednesday, which reaffirmed the Bay State’s No. 2 position for the second year in row. Massachusetts placed 2nd to California, which clinched the top spot for the second year in a row.
In the council’s report, Massachusetts got credit for enacting a clean-energy law this year, setting reporting requirements for large buildings, adopting California’s policy on zero emissions vehicles, for “prioritizing investments” in electric heat pumps, and the diversification of its energy workforce.
The council’s rankings are based on six categories of energy efficiency policy and programs, including utility programs, transportation, building energy codes, combined heat and power, state government policies, and appliance standards.
California earned a score of 47 out of a possible 50 points in the overall ranking, with Massachusetts close behind at 44.5 points.
This year’s scorecard also included a focus on “equitable energy efficiency policies” that reduce the energy burdens for low-income and disadvantaged households.
Massachusetts, California and Oregon were among the states the council said are performing well in this area, but at least 34 states earned less than half the points on equity, “showing there is significant room for improvement.” Massachusetts received 10 points out of a possible 10.5.
“Leading states are shifting their efficiency efforts to focus on decarbonization and reducing energy burdens for the most vulnerable residents, setting an example for other states,” Sagarika Subramanian, a lead author of the report, said in a statement. “The clean energy transition will only be successful if we ensure it benefits everyone, including low-income and disadvantaged communities, while addressing historic patterns of injustice.”
To be sure, the Bay State has enacted some of the toughest environmental regulations in the country with a goal toward reaching “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions related to 1990 levels by 2050.
A 2021 law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker requires the state to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy as part of an effort to meet its ambitious benchmarks to reduce carbon emissions.
Massachusetts also requires state-regulated utilities to develop energy efficiency programs every three years.
Mass Save, which is overseen by the Department of Public Utilities, is funded by a surcharge on utility bills, as well as proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade system to reduce emissions from power plants.
The fees drum up an average of about $2 billion a year, which helps pay for home efficiency audits and other programs to reduce energy consumption.
Two years ago, Massachusetts slipped from its No. 1 spot as the most energy-efficient state after it was overtaken by California in the council’s annual ranking. The downgrading came after a nearly decade-long run at the top.
Massachusetts’ No. 1 ranking had been a source of pride for the Baker administration, which has regularly boasted of its policies aimed at saving natural gas and electric consumers money.
Environmental groups suggest Massachusetts could up its game by phasing out the use of fluorescent light bulbs and adopting more stringent heating and cooling standards for large commercial buildings. Both issues are expected to come up in the next legislative session.
“On one hand, it’s worth celebrating that Massachusetts is No. 2 out of 50,” said Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group. “But on the other hand, climate change is a crisis and we need to do everything that we can to be No. 1.”
“It’s not about having another feather in our cap, but addressing the biggest crisis that is facing us,” she added.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
