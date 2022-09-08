BOSTON -- There likely were no turnout records broken in Tuesday’s primary, but Massachusetts voters are clearly still enthusiastic about voting through the mail.
Nearly 529,000 ballots were cast by mail or dropped off at city and town halls before polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Another 48,800 ballots were cast during an early voting period from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, which along with mail voting was authorized by a new state law.
Combined, that's a sizable chunk of the 1.1 million voters that were expected to cast ballots in Tuesday's Democratic and Republican contests.
"A big winner in Tuesday's primary was the state's vote-by-mail law," said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, one of several groups that pushed for the changes. "The numbers are impressive and show a lot of enthusiasm for these new voting options that make democracy more accessible."
The state's 4.8 million voters were sent applications that could be used to request ballots for the Sept. 6 primary and Nov. 8 general elections.
The mass-mailing of applications was required under a new state law that made mail and expanded early voting permanent options.
Ahead of Tuesday's primary officials received more than 700,000 requests for a mail-in ballots, including 576,000 Democratic and 124,000 Republican ballots.
The ballots had to be returned to town or city halls by the time the polls closed Tuesday night to be counted.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin had estimated an overall turnout of more than 1.1 million voters, including 800,000 and 850,000 in the Democratic primary and more than 300,000 in the Republican primary. The exact turnout won't be known for weeks when state election officials certify the primary results.
Another unknown is how many mail ballots weren't counted because they were rejected by elections officials, or weren't received by Tuesday's deadline.
To be sure, the final results from Tuesday's primary are unlikely to break records.
In the Sept. 1, 2020 state primary, about 814,000 ballots were cast by mail — more than 47% of all votes — fueling the largest primary turnout in state history.
That number jumped to more than 2.3 million mail-in votes for the general election Nov. 3, with some communities reporting 3 of 5 ballots cast by mail.
The VOTES Act allows registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election. It also sets aside two weeks of early in-person voting ahead of state elections and one week for presidential or state primaries, and moved the voter registration deadline from 20 to 10 days before an election.
The issue has divided Beacon Hill lawmakers along party lines, with Democrats pushing the changes through the state Legislature with no Republican votes. Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, signed the bill into law in June.
The state Republican Party filed a lawsuit after its passage seeking to block the law from going into effect, but the Supreme Judicial Court rejected it.
Party officials have said they plan to file an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to take up "federal law issues" in the VOTES Act.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
