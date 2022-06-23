BOSTON -- Less than a day after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill authorizing mail-in and early voting for state elections, the leadership of his own political party has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the new law.
The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County Superior Court by the Massachusetts Republican Party on Thursday, argues that several sections of the VOTES Act law are unconstitutional, including mail and early voting and other changes to the state's election system.
"There’s a reason why we have three branches of government, and we’re confident that the Supreme Judicial Court will strike down and expose the Democrats’ unconstitutional permanent expansion of mail-in voting," MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons said in a statement.
Lyons claimed that Democrats have previously acknowledged that a constitutional amendment would be required to authorize "universal no-fault" mail-in voting.
"The Legislature in this instance is acutely aware that the law they just passed is unconstitutional," he said. "They've gone on record admitting as much."
Besides Lyons, several other Republicans signed onto the lawsuit, including Robert May, of Peabody, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton in the 6th Congressional District in the November elections.
The new law, which was pushed through the Democratic-controlled Legislature with no Republican support, allows registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election. It also sets aside two weeks of early in-person voting ahead of state elections and one week for presidential or state primaries.
The changes also moved the voter registration deadline from 20 to 10 days before a primary or general election. It also expands ballot access for voters with disabilities, members of the military serving overseas and state prisoners.
Democrats, who control a majority in the House and Senate, pointed to voter suppression efforts in other states to support their case for passing the reforms. They also pointed out that voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting, and say there haven’t been any instances of voter fraud.
Republicans, who uniformly opposed the final version of the bill, argued during debate that there is a lack of safeguards in the changes, which would open the door for fraud and abuse of the system. They questioned the Legislature’s ability to make mail-in voting permanent without amending the state Constitution.
Massachusetts was one of dozens of states that temporarily changed its laws to expand mail-in voting to avoid crowding at the polls as the COVID-19 pandemic raged.
Those emergency laws expired in December, but backers of the new law say the policies have expanded voter participation and deserve to be made permanent.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.