BOSTON -- A state-mandated recycling program aimed at keeping mercury-laden thermostats from regional landfills saw fewer collections of the toxic metal last year, according to a new report.
A report released by the state Department of Environmental Protection said the recycling program collected 5,585 thermostats and 42.3 pounds of mercury last year. That’s a more than 8% decrease over 2020, according to the report.
During the pandemic, collections of old-mercury thermostats plummeted as hardware and plumbing supply stores, city and town halls, and other locations where contractors can drop off the materials were shut down to prevent spread of the virus.
Ralph Vasami, executive director of the Thermostat Recycling Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit funded by thermostat manufacturers, notes that the recycling program targets a product that hasn’t been sold in stores for more than 15 years.
"As there is a decreasing number of mercury-containing thermostats in use, our collections will continue to decline," Vasami wrote in the report.
Since 2000, the annual quantity of mercury collected in Massachusetts has been an average of 37.5 pounds, according to data provided by the group.
Mercury production was banned in Massachusetts years ago, and state regulators say mercury pollution has declined more than 90 percent since the 1990s.
But environmental groups say hundreds of thousands of old mercury thermostats still hang on the walls of homes and businesses. If thrown away, they say, mercury seeps into rivers, ponds, lakes and eventually the food chain through contaminated fish.
In 2014, the Legislature voted to require contractors to recycle mercury thermostats removed from renovated homes and buildings. The law authorizes state inspections and allows cities and towns to impose fines for violations.
Environmentalists say the law was watered down amid industry pressure, and it pales in comparison to similar laws in other states.
Several other Northeast states — including Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island — require thermostat and light bulb manufacturers to offer financial incentives for recycling.
Mercury is a potent neurotoxin that’s especially dangerous for children and fetuses. It damages the heart, central nervous system and immune system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Exposure most often comes from eating contaminated fish.
A 2014 DEP report revealed that freshwater fish taken from many Massachusetts lakes, rivers and ponds remain unsafe to eat because of mercury contamination.
The department that year posted advisories for dozens of area bodies of water including Lake Attitash in Amesbury, Crystal Lake in Haverhill, Pomp’s Pond and Haggetts Pond in Andover, and Forest Lake in Methuen.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.