BOSTON — Natural gas consumers will be getting a break on their bills beginning this month, with two of the state's largest utilities cutting their rates.
The state Department of Public Utilities said it has approved a reduction in the base rate for gas charged by National Grid and Eversource, as of March 1.
On average, the rate adjustments will save residential natural gas customers an average of 10% on their monthly bills through May, when new seasonal rates will go into effect, the state agency said. Combined, both utilities serve nearly 1.3 million gas customers in Massachusetts, including the north of Boston region.
The declining costs come on the heels of an expensive winter for energy consumers, with the combination of record-high inflation, constrained supplies, and the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on global oil markets driving up the cost for natural gas and home heating oil.
Heading into the winter season, both National Grid and Eversource received approval from DPU for double-digit gas rate hikes, which cited rising global demand, and constraints on domestic supply for pushing prices to some of the highest levels in a decade.
DPU said attributed the gas rate decrease to "updated forecasts in customer usage and the market-based price of natural gas" in recent months.
Massachusetts already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, and consumer advocates say the higher prices this winter were particularly hard on low- and even middle-income households that have trouble keeping up with expenses.
Charlie Harak, a senior attorney for energy and utility issues at the Boston-based National Consumer Law Center, said unpaid utility bills have piled up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts racking up record levels of debt.
He said the number of electric and natural gas customers who have fallen 90 days behind on their utility bills has risen by 56% from December 2019 to December 2022, with their collective debt now totaling more than $619 million.
While the overall number of energy consumers in arrears has dropped during that time, Harak said the number of middle-income households behind on their utility bills has grown, along with the size of their debt.
"Fewer customers are behind, but they are much further behind," he said. "They’ve fallen into a debt hole and can’t get out."
Energy bills reflect a combination of supply prices, which are based largely on market conditions, and delivery prices, which are set by state and federal regulators.
Utilities point out that winter rates are pass-through charges that only cover the cost of power, which they don’t control and are not allowed to profit from under state law. State regulators monitor global and regional gas prices and require utilities to lower their rates when the cost of purchasing the fuel declines.
Since December, Eversource and National Grid have been ordered to lower their rates for natural gas at least three times, including last week's adjustment.
In a statement, Cecile Fraser, DPU's acting chairman, said state regulators have directed utilities to work with families and businesses across "to provide relief from high winter energy costs through energy efficiency and assistance programs."
"The department continues to monitor energy supply markets to ensure that changes in supply costs are appropriately reflected in winter gas supply rates, he added.
Healey administration officials say the spike in winter rates highlights the need for the state to move away from its reliance on natural gas toward offshore, wind, solar, and other renewable energy.
"We’re glad to see continued reductions in natural gas prices, and we will continue to seek out ways to deliver relief to our residents," Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. "These volatile gas prices underscore the importance of Massachusetts’ transition to clean and affordable energy."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
