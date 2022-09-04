BOSTON — Jeffrey Shapiro, an attorney whose work on Beacon Hill dates to the late 1990s and who stepped into the state comptroller’s job on an acting basis in 2017, was appointed Friday as the state’s new inspector general.
Shapiro succeeds Glenn Cunha, who served as the state’s independent watchdog for the last decade, and Natalie Monroe, who has been serving as acting inspector general for about the last month.
He will be the fifth inspector general in the job’s history. The inspector general is appointed jointly by the governor, attorney general and state auditor.
“Jeffrey Shapiro brings a wide range of experience in legal matters, financial management and government accountability that will serve him well as Inspector General,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.
“He has spent his career dedicated to public service, and his experience will be a strong asset to the Commonwealth as he takes on this new role.”
Shapiro has been a right-hand man, in the role of first deputy comptroller, to the last three comptrollers — Thomas Shack, Andrew Maylor and William McNamara — and served as acting comptroller from October 2017 until December 2017.
In addition to his previous work as chief operating officer and assistant district attorney in the Middlesex DA’s office, Shapiro worked on the legislative staff of former Congressman Marty Meehan, and was also chief of staff under former Attorney General Thomas Reilly.
He practiced consumer protection and antitrust law in the AG’s office.
The inspector general is charged under state law with acting “to prevent and detect fraud, waste and abuse in the expenditure of public funds, whether state, federal, or local, or relating to programs and operations involving the procurement of any supplies, services, or construction, by agencies, bureaus, divisions, sections, departments, offices, commissions, institutions and activities of the commonwealth, including those districts, authorities, instrumentalities or political subdivisions created by the general court and including the cities and towns.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.