BOSTON — The new head of the state's Republican party is trying to clean up a tangled mess of lawsuits and a mountain of debt left behind by previous leadership.
MassGOP chairwoman Amy Carnevale, who took over in February after defeating longtime chairman Jim Lyons, said new leadership is in the process of setting three lawsuits filed against the party before she took the helm. The cases involve claims by former GOP candidates over candidacy requirements and vendor issues.
In an update to party members, Carnevale said she is recommending the party settle a fourth outstanding lawsuit filed by Lyons against the party’s treasurer, Patrick Crowley, which claims he was part of a "plot" to disrupt the party’s business operations.
Carnevale said the recommendation to settle was based on the party's outside counsel, Brian T. Kelly, who wrote in a memo to GOP state committee members that there is "no valid economic or legal reason" to keep pursuing the litigation.
Continuing would require the cash-strapped party to spend "endless amounts of money to recoup damages for claims that are negligible," Carnevale said. She plans to bring the proposal before the GOP state committee for consideration.
"It's time to stop suing fellow Republicans and move forward," she wrote to party members. "I ran on a platform to end this kind of senseless conflict, and that's what I plan to do."
Carnevale, a former state GOP committeewoman from Marblehead, ran for the top post pledging to rebuild the party’s dwindling ranks, boost fundraising, and get more Republicans elected to federal, state and local offices following a lackluster showing in the November elections.
Republicans lost statewide races for attorney general, secretary of state and auditor in the elections, while losing a gubernatorial race that ceded control of the governor’s office back to Democrats for the first time in eight years. Several GOP congressional candidates also lost races to incumbent Democrats.
Meanwhile, Democrats held on to their super-majority in the House of Representatives and Senate following the election.
But aside from working to turn around the party's political fortunes, Carnevale is also faced with a mountain of debt she says was left behind by the previous leadership.
The Republican State Committee, the party’s main fundraising arm, showed a negative balance of $246.50 as of March 31, according to filings with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Carnevale said the party has uncovered more than $600,000 in unpaid invoices for political ads that we're authorized by a statewide Republican candidate but billed to MassGOP after the election. She said vendors weren't paid for mailing campaign materials despite candidates diverting money to the party to pay for the work.
"These small businesses should have been paid immediately for their work and it is not right that these funds were diverted for other purposes," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Lyons is suing MassGOP for more than $31,000 in back pay he claims he is owed. The lawsuit, filed in February, seeks triple damages from the party for what Lyons claims was a refusal to pay.
Carnevale said the money to pay for the lawyer to defend the party against Lyon's lawsuit "will come directly out of party and candidate support."
"This is a painful circumstance we inherited, and it will not be easy to resolve," Carnevale wrote to party members. "My goal as your new chairman is to limit the damage that these bills may do to Republicans running for office next year."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
