BOSTON — The state's childcare industry could get a new source of revenue if lawmakers follow through on a plan to authorize online lottery sales and divert revenues from the games to state grants for early education providers.
The proposal, which is tucked into a state budget plan unanimously approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, would set up a cashless "iLottery" system and allow consumers to use debit cards to make purchases of MegaMillions tickets and other products.
Unlike previous proposals to shift the games online, lawmakers want to divert the estimated $200 million in new Lottery revenue toward early education and child care stabilization grants. Overall, the plan calls for nearly $500 million in funding for the Commonwealth Cares for Children program.
The program has provided grants to nearly 7,500 child care providers since 2021 to stabilize early education and child care providers impacted by the pandemic. But with federal funds drying up, state education officials are worried that without funding hundreds of state-funded child care providers could shut down.
In March, Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler told lawmakers that one in 10 so-called "C3" grant recipients would be forced to close their doors without funding.
As part of her preliminary budget plan, Gov. Maura Healey is seeking $1.48 billion for the Department of Early Education and Care, which her administration has called a “historic” increase of 25% over the current fiscal year. That includes the $475 million to extend the C3 grant program.
House legislative leaders agreed to that provision as part of their budget plan, but opted to divert online lottery revenue to help pay for the new spending.
Treasurer Deb Goldberg has been pushing for online lottery games for years amid concerns that the outdated system is jeopardizing a much-needed source of money for cities and towns.
Healey views its as a way to put the state-run games on more even footing with sports wagering, which offers both in-person and mobile bets.
"Nothing against DraftKings, but the Lottery, that's money coming back to cities and towns," Healey told GBH News's "Boston Public Radio" last week. "The money spent on DraftKings is going to DraftKings."
At least six states including New Hampshire have authorized online lottery sales, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The push for online Lottery sales in Massachusetts also comes as the state's nascent sports betting industry is taking off, with casinos and mobile sportsbooks roping in more than $568 million in wagers last month.
Retailers have pushed back against previous efforts to shift lottery games online, arguing that it would hurt package and convenience stores which depend on in-person Lottery sales to lure customers, adding to a list of financial pressures.
The plan has been revived as part of a broader push to provide more funding for child care services, which have struggled in the wake of the pandemic.
Overall, the lack of child care options in Massachusetts is costing working families, some of whom are spending 20% to 40% of their annual income on programs.
The average cost of child care is more than $20,000 a year in Massachusetts, the most expensive state in the nation, only behind Washington, D.C., and well above the national average of $15,888, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.
Working families as a whole are losing an estimated $1.7 billion a year in wages from not being able to show up for work because they can’t find or afford child care services, the report noted.
Meanwhile, employers are losing an estimated $812 million a year in productivity and worker turnover because of the shortage of options, according to the report, while the state is missing out on $188 million a year in tax revenue.
Many child care centers are financially strained following the 2020 shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and advocates say low compensation and the rising costs of caring for children are putting some providers out of business.
Providers are also struggling to retain workers in an industry where the pay is traditionally low and the risk of getting sick is now elevated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates say.
Compounding the lack of options are changes in the workforce and other factors that have seen fewer people looking to work in the child care industry.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
