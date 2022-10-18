BOSTON -- A state panel has flagged tax breaks it says should be repealed or modified, including one that exempts purchases of cement mixers from the state’s sales tax, saying the benefits don't justify the cost to the state.
The Tax Expenditure Review Commission, which includes state officials, lawmakers and fiscal experts, recently reviewed nearly three dozen tax credits, deductions and exemptions offered to corporations that do business in Massachusetts to determine if they outweigh the revenue lost from state coffers.
Topping the list of questionable levies reviewed by the panel was a tax break that exempts the sale of aircraft and aircraft parts from the state's 6.25% sales tax, costing the state an estimated $24 million to $26 million a year in lost revenue.
"This tax expenditure provides tax benefits to air transportation that are not available to other forms of transportation, such as cars and trucks," the panel wrote in a report.
The commission pointed out that the tax break was originally intended to help small airports become competitive by reducing their costs, but lawmakers expanded the tax breaks to include sales of aircraft and parts by large commercial carriers who use Logan International Airport.
Because of that, the panel suggested the exemption is "overbroad" and that the Legislature "may wish to reconsider the scope" of the tax break.
The state Department of Revenue, which conducted a review of the tax expenditure for the commission, said it was "not aware of any studies" measuring weather the exemption helps achieve the goal of improving interstate commerce and encouraging more people to use Massachusetts airports
But the agency pointed to recent studies on the economic impact of airports in aviation overall, such as a 2019 state report which found that Massachusetts airports generated an estimated $24.7 billion in output and created nearly 200,000 jobs.
Another tax break flagged for review by the commission provides a sales tax exemption for purchases of commercial-grade cement mixers, which costs the state an estimated $1.6 million a year.
The panel said it is "not aware of any other state with a specific sales tax exemption for cement mixers" and said lawmakers should consider whether it is justified.
Another state law provides a 50% break on the tax obligations for investors who report qualified small business stock gains, which costs the state an estimated $32 million to $50 million a year.
The panel pointed out that break largely benefits the wealthy, with only 130 taxpayers claiming an average benefit of $246,000 a year.
Commissioners also targeted a break that exempts sales of certain coins and precious metals from the sales tax, which bleeds the state's coffers of $8 million to $10 million a year.
Commission members reviewed each tax credit and ranked it based on whether they "agreed" or "disagreed" that the loss of revenue justified the costs and that the credit benefits a large group of taxpayers, among other criteria.
The panel's findings aren't binding, and it's not clear whether lawmakers will act on the recommendations.
Last year, the commission reviewed about two dozen tax breaks and recommended that several, including the states controversial film tax credit, be scrapped by the Legislature.
Lawmakers eliminated three tax breaks targeted by the commission for the chopping block, including a tax credit for medical device user fees, a subsidy that gave large vessel owners a dollar-for-dollar break on federal harbor excise taxes and an obscure energy conservation tax credit.
But lawmakers didn't take up the panel's recommendation to eliminate the film tax credit, and included a provision in the state budget extending it beyond a January 2023 expiration.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.