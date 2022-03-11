And now, the words we’ve all been longing to hear: Play ball!
Baseball is officially back after MLB’s months-long lockout finally ended Thursday, as the league’s owners and players reached an agreement on a new, five-year labor deal. In doing so, MLB will be able to play its entire 162-game schedule, with Opening Day scheduled for Thursday, April 7.
Rules changing
The agreement spells the end of the league’s darkest period since the 1994-95 players strike and will usher in significant changes that both sides hope will benefit the game long-term. The agreement includes a universal designated hitter, a 12-team postseason, a new MLB Draft lottery designed to discourage tanking as well as other measures intended to encourage payroll spending and competition.
For the players, the deal means higher minimum salaries, increased competitive balance tax thresholds to facilitate higher payrolls and the creation of a new pre-arbitration bonus pool to reward top young players. There are also limits on the number of times a player can be bounced back and forth from the minor leagues and rules to discourage teams from holding back top prospects to delay their eventual free agency.
For the league, the deal means a highly lucrative expanded postseason while also introducing advertising on uniforms for the first time. The league also only needs to provide the players with 45 days notice before implementing new rule changes, paving the way for the implementation of a pitch clock, a ban on shifts and larger bases for the 2023 season.
Sprinting to spring
And the fans? They can now expect one of the craziest sprints to Opening Day the sport has ever seen.
Since the start of December baseball has been virtually silent. There have been no free agent signings, no trades and no news of any sort outside of the labor talks themselves. That changes now, as the league’s 30 clubs look to quickly fill out their rosters and bring aboard the hundreds of unsigned free agents who remain on the market.
MVP candidate Carlos Correa? Still available. Franchise shortstop Trevor Story? Ready and waiting. The list goes on, and after months of hoping and wondering if we’d have baseball in 2022 at all, the avalanche of baseball news to come will be well worth it.
While many details still have to be worked out, the expectation is that big league camp will begin this Sunday and spring training games by March 18 — just a week away. The salary arbitration process, which will set the salary for players in years 3-6 of their careers, is expected to start March 22, and the first week of regular games originally scheduled after March 31 will be rescheduled and made up, both on off days and as part of doubleheaders.
Opening day
Assuming MLB sticks with its original calendar, the Red Sox will open their season at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 7, and the team’s home opener at Fenway Park will be the following week on Friday, April 15 against the Minnesota Twins.
That also happens to be the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut, and a couple of days later Boston will play host to the traditional Patriots Day morning game. It will be the first time since 2019 that the holiday game will have fans in the stands and runners on the streets.
After years of pandemic and labor-related uncertainty, baseball’s long, dark winter is finally in the past. Now fans can look forward to brighter days ahead, which for Red Sox fans could include another push for a World Series title.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.