BOSTON — Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly support more state funding to boost regional transit systems, according to a new poll.
The survey by MassINC Polling, released Tuesday, found 79% of residents support increasing funding for the state’s 15 Regional Transit Authorities, which provide local bus and paratransit service outside the Greater Boston region.
MassINC pollster Rich Parr said the survey results were "surprising" in that it showed "support for RTA funding is strong across the entire state, not just in the areas served by RTAs that would benefit it."
To be sure, the poll was commissioned by the Regional Transit Authority Advocates Coalition and the Barr Foundation, both of which are advocating for increased state funding to support regional public transportation.
Among the 1,400 respondents, about 74% said they support using some of the new voter-approved millionaires' tax to cover the increase in spending for regional transit. The new 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million is dedicated for education and transportation upgrades.
Alexis Walls, co-chair of the coalition, said the survey shows support for expanding regional transportation for low-income and minority communities who rely on the bus for day-to-day activities like grocery shopping and going to the doctors office.
"Improving public transportation statewide is a key strategy for meeting our climate goals and improving the health outcomes of whole communities, who benefit from reduced emissions and cleaner air that result from increased use of mass transit," she said in a statement.
A lack of state and federal funding has long been a pressing issue for regional transit systems, with the MBTA siphoning off much the available transportation funds in the state budget.
The state Legislature has increased funding for regional transit by $13.6 million since 2019, according to state data, but municipal leaders say those incremental increases have failed to keep up with rising inflation, labor and other costs.
While 55% of Massachusetts residents live within a regional transit service area, less than 7% of state transit funds to support operations go to the regional authorities, they said.
A report released earlier this year by the state Department of Transportation, found that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact regional transit operations, with the average systemwide ridership last fiscal year 35% below 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
In April 2020, RTA ridership reached its lowest point, declining to a combined 570,488 passenger trips across the state, according to the report.
The loss of fare revenue isn’t the only concern for RTAs, with some systems also reporting losses in revenue from parking facilities and advertising along fixed route buses, according to the report.
Meanwhile, chronic workforce shortages mean RTAs are seeing increases in overtime in current drivers to meet current schedules, which the report noted has had a negative impact on operating costs.
On Beacon Hill, Gov. Maura Healey and legislative leaders are considering an increase in regional transit funding as part of the proposed state budget for the next fiscal year, which is set to be taken up by the House of Representatives next week.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
