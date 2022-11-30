BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker and other New England governors are urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters, arguing the century-old rules are compounding a regional energy crisis.
Baker and other chief executives wrote to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, calling for a blanket waiver from the Jones Act, which requires cargo shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on American owned and operated ships.
The governors argued the rules are preventing liquified natural gas from reaching New England and contributing to high natural gas prices heading into winter.
"The insecurity of global natural gas markets in 2022 exacerbates the long-standing ramifications of the restriction and undermines reliability," the governors wrote.
Baker and other governors traveled to Washington in September to meet with Granholm, but the Biden administration has yet to take up their request.
Congress has also shown little appetite for the plan, with a Senate committee rejecting a proposal earlier this year to permit the domestic transport of natural gas on foreign vessels.
Meanwhile, the effort faces pushback from maritime groups who argue that the move would cost jobs and threaten national security, while doing little to ease the regional energy crisis.
In a letter to Baker and other governors, the American Maritime Partnership said claims that the Jones Act is responsible for the spike in energy costs are "flatly wrong." The group pointed to efforts by Massachusetts and other Northeast states to shut down pipeline projects and close liquified natural gas terminals as the real problem.
"Neither maritime transportation in general nor the Jones Act in particular is the problem, and a waiver of the Jones Act will not reduce energy prices in your states," wrote Ku’uhaku Park, the group's president. "Higher energy prices in the region are the culmination of years of policies and commercial decisions that have decreased reliability and increased costs for New England consumers."
The New England region's dependence on "spot" markets for fuel deliveries in winter to fill supply gaps, Park wrote, as well as a "reluctance to invest in the long-term energy infrastructure necessary to ensure stable energy prices and reliable delivery of fuel." <>
He said lifting the restrictions could impact the estimated 27,000 jobs in New England, which ranks among the top per capita regions for maritime employment.
"Such waivers also undermine our national security, which relies on having a readily accessible domestic maritime industry and a pool of American mariners," he wrote.
Sam Norton, CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group, called the push for a waiver from the Jones Act a misguided effort that won't solve the problem of high energy prices. He said New England has "persistently failed to invest in long-term solutions to ensure stable supplies."
"Had natural gas utilities committed to long-term contracts with U.S. owners, exposure to the uncertainties of international supply could have been avoided," he wrote in a recent blog post. "Outsourcing supply of necessities may seem a good strategy when goods flow easily at cheap prices. Not so much when markets are disrupted."
In September, the Biden administration issued a temporary waiver from the Jones Act to allow foreign diesel deliveries to Puerto Rico, which was facing dwindling supply of fuel after Hurricane Fiona pummeled the U.S. territory.
In Massachusetts and other Northeast states, consumers will dig deeper into their pockets for natural gas and home heating oil, both of which are expected to skyrocket this winter.
Both Eversource and National Grid, two of the region's largest utilities, have asked regulators for approval of double-digit electricity rate hikes.
The companies cite rising global demand and constraints on domestic supply, which they say have pushed prices to the highest levels in a decade.
Consumer advocates say the rising energy costs will have an outsized impact on low- and middle-income households that have trouble keeping up with bills amid record high inflation.
Industry groups say New England lacks pipeline connections to refining facilities and has insufficient pipeline capacity to transport natural gas — the region's dominant fuel for electricity production -- from other regions to meet demand during the winter months.
Baker and other governors point out that Northeast states have invested in energy efficiency and are pursuing clean energy projects such as offshore wind and hydroelectricity to reduce the region’s reliance on foreign gas imports, but noted that those projects won't be completed this winter.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
