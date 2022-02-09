More than 60 percent of voters cast ballots in the two most recent municipal elections in Baltimore.
In San Diego, voter turnout in the last local election was 83 percent.
And in Boston, which just elected Michelle Wu as its first-ever woman and first-ever person of color to win a mayoral race, only about 32 percent of voters cast ballots in November.
One key difference behind those turnout disparities, according to a group of elections reform advocates, is timing: Baltimore and San Diego both hold their municipal elections on even years alongside statewide and national races, a contrast from the enshrined practice of odd-year local races in Massachusetts.
In a new report published Wednesday, leaders of MassVOTE contended that Bay State communities could "dramatically boost voter turnout rates" in municipal contests by moving them alongside the biennial statewide elections in even years, mirroring a step that some individual cities including "dozens" in California have taken.
"As 2021 voter turnout rates across Massachusetts made clear, a small fraction of voters decide mayors, city councilors, and school committee members," MassVOTE Executive Director Cheryl Clyburn Crawford and Policy and Organizing Director Vanessa Snow wrote in the report. "While low voter turnout in a democracy is almost always considered disappointing, it is especially disappointing in local elections, as these offices have the greatest impact on resident's (sic) daily lives."
Changing municipal elections to even years would require a community to get a home-rule petition approved by the Legislature and governor or undergo a multi-year charter revision process, both steps requiring substantial effort. MassVOTE said local election turnout had been significantly higher in Massachusetts in the early and mid-20th century, referencing data points from 1925, 1941, 1959, and 1975 showing turnout between 54 percent and 88 percent in contests in the state's largest cities.
Those rates have since declined -- a trend MassVOTE attributed in part to the shrinking role of local media -- and stood in the teens, 20s and 30s last year.