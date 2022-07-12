BOSTON -- A shortage of nurses fueled by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is dramatically driving up spending at the state's hospitals.
That's according to a new report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, which claims that Massachusetts acute care hospitals would need to hire an additional 5,100 nurses to fill current vacancies in their staffs.
The state's nursing vacancy rate has more than doubled to 13.6% from 2019, a year before the pandemic began, the report states.
The report, based on a June survey of hospitals, found that staffing shortages are impacting finances by forcing hospitals to spend more money hiring traveling nurses, many of whom are paid at higher rates. Hospitals have spent $445 million in the current fiscal year on temporary nurses, according to the report.
"Hospitals have simply not recovered from the pandemic, which has fundamentally altered operational dynamics at our facilities," Mike Sroczynski, MHA's senior vice president and general counsel, said in the report. "As we have been hearing for many months, the necessary temporary staffing costs are further destabilizing hospital finances."
The report's authors stated that hospitals' spending on temporary nurses ballooned from $181 million to $328 million from fiscal years 2020 to 2021, and are on track to hit nearly $900 million in the current fiscal year.
They say a number of reasons contribute to the vacancies, ranging from an aging workforce, to job burnout, and nurses leaving staff positions to take higher paying jobs with staffing agencies.
"Bringing in new registered nurses has always proven difficult for various reasons, including the lack of faculty and schools of nursing," the report's authors wrote. "Recruiting nurses to settings like behavioral health -- where insurer reimbursement has historically lagged -- has proven even more difficult."
But the head of the state's largest nurses' union disputes many of the claims in the hospital association's report and argues that poor working conditions are forcing workers to leave the profession for other employment opportunities.
"There is no nursing shortage," said Katie Murphy, a registered nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital and president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. "We have over 20,000 more registered nurses than we did just two years ago."
Murphy points out that the state's nursing vacancy rate is lower than the national level, which stood at 17% in June -- up 7 points from last year.
She said hospitals could hire more full-time nurses for a "fraction of the cost" that they are spending on traveling staff. But, she argues, hospitals would first need to improve working conditions and increase staffing levels that the union argues are inadequate and contribute to burnout in the nursing profession.
Release of the MHA's report comes as the group pushes for approval of a proposal to join the Nurse Licensure Compact, a multi-state organization that allows nurses to practice across state lines. Thirty-four states, including New Hampshire and Maine, participate in the compact.
That proposal, which has languished in the Committee on Health Care Financing since a public hearing last October, faces a July 31 deadline to advance.
The nurses union argues that joining the compact will weaken nursing standards in Massachusetts and could be used by hospitals to outsource staffing.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
