BOSTON — Massachusetts homeowners are relying more on solar energy and other self generated-power systems, according to newly released state data, which environmentalists say is reducing emissions and offsetting demand on the regional power grid.
Electric distribution companies reported a total of 19,945 self-generation solar installations in 2022, according to a report by the state Department of Public Utilities. That's a more than 64% increase from 2020, when there were 12,144 solar systems in place.
At least 98.5% of the solar systems were equal to or less than 60 kilowatts in size, according to the DPU's report.
"We are definitely seeing rooftop solar take off start to make really significant contributions to the grid," said Johanna Neumann, interim director for Environment Massachusetts. "In New England, rooftop solar has essentially become the equivalent of a power plant."
But the reduction in demand means utilities are collecting less money from the sales of electricity. Those "transition" costs are passed onto utility customers through charges tacked onto their monthly bills. The charges, which are allowed under state law, are based on the amount of electricity used.
The DPU report said power companies saw reductions in sales from self-generation installations in 2022 equal to 3.9 million megawatt-hours, or a 9.2% reduction of total electric distribution company sales.
From 1998 to to Dec. 31, 2002, power companies have reported an estimated cumulative reduction in electricity sales due to self-generation of about 34.6 million megawatt hours, according to DPU data. That's about 3.1% of overall electric distribution companies’ sales during the 24 year period, DPU said.
National Grid has recovered more than $2.2 million in transition costs since 1998, according to DPU, while Eversource has recovered more than $19 million.
DPU chairman James M. Van Nostrand wrote in the report that while last year's electricity sales reductions were "relatively small", the cumulative impact of self-generating power systems "suggest the potential for a more material impact on electricity sales over time."
He said that could lead to more "shifting of costs to non-generating customers."
There are still barriers to many people wiring up their homes to solar systems, Neumann said, but the cost has been dropping and homeowners are offsetting the costs with tax credits and other government incentives.
One way to spur more rooftop solar systems would be to streamline the permitting process, she said, is authorizing local governments to issue automatic permits, which would cut down on the length of time it takes to install it.
"Depending on what the permit backlog is for a municipality, it can take days, weeks, months for residential systems to get approved," she said. "And ultimately that leads to increased costs."
On Beacon Hill, environmental groups, municipal leaders and scientists are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to set a target of installing 10 gigawatts of solar capacity — the equivalent of one million solar roofs — by 2030, to meet the state’s climate-change benchmarks.
Healey expressed support for expanding solar power capacity to 10 gigawatts when she was running for governor last year as part of her climate-change agenda.
A 2021 law signed by Healey’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, requires the state to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy as part of an effort to meet ambitious benchmarks in reducing carbon emissions. The goal is to get the state to 100% below 1990 levels, or “net zero,” by 2050.
Besides expanding solar, the plan calls for the development of offshore wind and other renewable energy, setting new emissions limits on electric power, transportation and commercial heating and cooling systems, and the expansion of battery storage systems.
Several utilities, including Eversource and National Grid, are pursuing large-scale solar projects to comply with state regulations requiring them to get more of their power from renewable sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
Jake O'Neill, a spokesman for the Conservation Law Foundation, said the increasing number of residential solar systems is "good news" and said it reflects the role of solar in "reducing the need for expensive power from other sources."
"We still have more work to do on power infrastructure to get larger projects off the ground so people who cannot put solar on their own roof can still enjoy the cost benefits of community solar," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
