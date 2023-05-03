BOSTON — Energy consumers who buy electricity on the competitive supply market have overpaid by $525 million, says Attorney General Andrea Campbell, who is reviving a push to ban the companies from doing business in the state.
A report released by Campbell's office said between 2015 and 2021 roughly 430,000 residential customers who purchased electricity from retail suppliers, other than regional or local utilities, paid an average of $231 more a year than they would have paid if they had kept their old service.
'"This report once again sounds the alarm on competitive electric supply companies that pitch consumers on the idea of cheaper electricity bills, while they charge higher rates that drain millions from our communities," Campbell said in a statement.
In Lawrence, where about a quarter of the city's residents participate in the competitive electric supply market, customers collectively lost more than $192,194 during a one-month period in September 2021, or an average of $28.33 a month per household, the attorney general's report noted.
About 25% of Salem residents have switched to the competitive energy market, losing $154,163 collectively in September 2021, or paying about $23.67 more a month per household.
Retail energy companies use high-pressure tactics and deceptive door-to-door marketing to dupe largely poor and elderly consumers into switching to a new supplier, the AG's office says, which ultimately charges them more for electricity or natural gas.
Many programs for low-income heating and electricity customers are subsidized by the state and federal governments, meaning taxpayers are also taking it on the chin, Campbell's office said.
A proposal filed by Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, and Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, would ban retail energy suppliers from signing up new customers, among other proposed changes. Campbell says she supports that and several others calling for more protections for consumers.
The effort is similar to one by Campbell's predecessor, Maura Healey, who pushed for several years to ban competitive energy supply companies before she stepped down from the office to run for governor.
Retail energy suppliers started popping up in the late 1990s after the state deregulated the electricity market.
Independent suppliers say deregulation gives consumers more choices in an energy market dominated by regional utilities like National Grid and Eversource, but Campbell and municipal leaders claim many of the companies are scamming consumers.
Retail energy providers are firing back at the AG's campaign, ripping the report as outdated and accusing her of trying to shut down the competitive market and force energy consumers to pay utility energy supplier rates, which skyrocketed over the winter.
"It’s shocking that the Office of Attorney General would recommend closure of a market so many Massachusetts residents have chosen to participate in and are benefiting from," Chris Ercoli, president and CEO of the Retail Energy Advancement League, said in a statement.
The group issued a statement saying the AG's report "fails to consider the value-added aspects" of retail energy plans, "including 100% renewable energy, unlimited usage, flat-rate bill, and free products with enrollment such as electric vehicle chargers, smart home thermostats, "among other benefits."
"In a competitive market, customers have the option and right to decide if they wish to pay a sometimes-higher premium for the additional derived value," the group said.
The statement included data, based on retail plans available through the state's website, EnergySwitchMA.gov, suggesting Massachusetts customers could have saved more than $190 million last month on their utility bills if they were enrolled with the "lowest possible fixed rate" energy provider.
"Fixed rates, long-term contracts and unlimited usage plans help customers avoid rate shock and provide customers with options and a wide range of value-added products and services not included in default service," the group wrote.
The group also posted a series of video clips on YouTube featuring Massachusetts consumers talking about the benefits of switching to the competitive market. One elderly woman talked about how she was willing to pay "a little more money" on her energy bills to help reduce global warming.
Ercoli said the industry supports market reforms "that will better prevent bad actors from freely engaging customers and enable suppliers who are following the rules to continue to serve the customers that chose to enroll with them."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.