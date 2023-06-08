BOSTON — Retailers are urging state lawmakers to reject plans to shift lottery games online, arguing it would hurt package and convenience stores which depend on in-person Lottery sales to lure customers.
The proposal, which could be included in a final version of the state budget, calls for setting up a cashless "iLottery" system and allowing consumers to use debit cards to make purchases of MegaMillions tickets and other products. Money from the expanded lottery sales will be devoted to early education and childcare.
But in a letter to lawmakers, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said the plan "lacks important guardrails" on the number and types of games to be offered online and "directly threatens to reduce foot traffic and lower sales for Lottery sales agents already struggling to stay afloat."
"The additional burden introduced by allowing debit card purchases, without the requirement that the Lottery cover associated swipe fees, will also significantly raise costs for these businesses," Bill Rennie, the association's vice president, wrote to legislative leaders.
In April, the House of Representatives approved a plan as part of its version of the $56 billion state budget that would divert an estimated $200 million in new online Lottery revenue to early education and child care stabilization grants.
The effort is part of a broader push to provide more funding for child care services, which have struggled in the wake of the pandemic.
But the state Senate didn't include the online lottery proposal in its version of the spending package for the next fiscal year, which was approved last week.
Details of the final budget are being worked out behind closed doors by a six-member conference committee, which must agree to a spending plan before sending it to Gov. Maura Healey's desk for consideration.
Retailers say the cost of doing business for Lottery sales agents continues to rise "dramatically" while commission rates paid to them for offering the games haven't increased in more than 45 years. They urged the conference committee to reject the House's plan.
"At a time when the Lottery continues to report year-over-year record profits, Massachusetts should be reinvesting in the in-state businesses that have contributed to that success, rather than pursuing an unproven shift to online sales which threatens to negatively impact the viability of local businesses," Rennie wrote.
Treasurer Deb Goldberg has been pushing for online lottery games for years amid concerns that the outdated system is jeopardizing a much-needed source of money for cities and towns.
Gov. Maura Healey also backs the plan, saying she views it as a way to put the state-run games on more even footing with sports wagering, which offers both in-person and mobile bets.
At least six states including New Hampshire have authorized online lottery sales, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The push for online Lottery sales in Massachusetts also comes as the state’s nascent sports betting industry is taking off, with casinos and mobile sportsbooks roping in more than $580 million in wagers in April, according to state data.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
