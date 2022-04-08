BOSTON — Senate Democrats have unveiled a $250 million climate change plan to help the state meet its ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The proposal, unveiled Thursday, calls for ramping up the development and production of clean energy sources to meet the state’s environmental benchmarks while tamping down harmful emissions that scientists say are contributing to a warmer planet.
“This is the most important issue of our times,” Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, told reporters at a statehouse briefing, where she and other lawmakers outlined details of the plan. “We’re taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to saving the planet.”
The measure, which is expected to be taken up by the Senate next week, focuses on three areas — expanding wind, solar power and other clean energy; reducing emissions from buildings by restricting new fossil fuel heating and cooling systems; and cutting tailpipe emissions by expanding the use of electric vehicles.
The plan, which Senate leaders say would be funded with surplus state revenue, also calls for setting up a $100 million clean energy investment fund to help foot the bill for development of cutting-edge clean technologies like geothermal energy and nuclear fusion.
Meanwhile, sales of new vehicles with internal combustion engines in the state would be banned beginning in 2035, under the plan, which will require the MBTA to electrify its entire bus fleet by 2040.
To make EVs more affordable, the proposal calls for increasing a state rebate for buying zero-emission passengers vehicles to $3,500, which coupled with a new $7,500 tax rebate for ZEV purchases is aimed at reducing sticker shock.
Overall, the plan includes a focus on ensuring that people living in so-called environmental justice communities that are disproportionally impacted by air and water pollution aren’t left out of the clean energy mix.
“We’re intent on making sure that working class and poor people have the same opportunities to breathe clean air and transportation as people in the suburbs do,” said state Sen. Mike Barrett, D-Lexington, a co-chair of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy. “We’re being pretty tough about that.”
Bay State leaders face ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
A climate change bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year requires the state to meet incremental goals every five years to reach a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 before meeting the 2050 goal.
The plan calls for expanding the use of wind power, solar and hydropower.
Overall, the hydropower project is expected to deliver 1,200 megawatts of clean power a year to the New England power grid.
Environmental groups, which have prodded Massachusetts to move away from its reliance on fossil fuels and natural gas, want the state to accelerate the switch to wind, solar and renewable energies.
A climate change proposal approved by the House earlier this month calls for accelerating development of offshore wind by changing how the state procures the energy, creating tax credits for companies and setting environmental and fishing industry requirements for offshore wind projects, among other changes.
Baker, a vocal proponent of offshore wind, filed his own bill last year that proposed to scrap a price cap on wind projects and invest $750 million from the American Rescue Plan Act into a clean energy investment fund. But lawmakers haven’t taken action on his bill, beyond holding a public hearing.
Last week, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a dire report saying global temperatures will continue to rise unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed.
The U.N. report warns that rising global temperatures will increase disasters such as flash floods, extreme heat, intense hurricanes and wildfires, putting human lives in danger and costing governments hundreds of billions of dollars.
“This is an urgent issue,” Spilka said during Thursday’s briefing. “We need to take action, and we need to take it now.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
