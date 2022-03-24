BOSTON -- The state Senate on Thursday rejected a plan to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax to provide relief for motorists amid skyrocketing fuel costs.
The proposal by members of the Senate Republican minority called for suspending the 24-cent tax through the Labor Day holiday to ease pain of the pumps from record high gasoline prices.
But the amendment was rejected by a vote of 29 to 11 with a handful of Democrats, including Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, joining GOP lawmakers in supporting it.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, voted against it.
Ahead of the vote, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said lifting the gas tax temporarily would provide some relief from the state's motorists "who are trying to keep pace with the skyrocketing cost of gasoline."
"We clearly we have an obligation to respond," Tarr said. "We have not witnessed such economic pain and not tried to intervene to help folks in need."
The amendment, offered by Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Webster, came during debate on a $1.7 billion supplemental budget, which provides money for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, transit projects and rental assistance programs, among other initiatives.
Democrats said the suspending collection of the gas tax would siphon away millions of dollars the state government uses for collateral to pay down debt on its bond obligations, negatively impacting the state's bonding rate.
"We've heard loud and clear that Wall Street and the bond rating agencies would not look favorably upon that," Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, urging senators to reject the amendment. "I understand that residents are hurting ... but this is nothing more than a gimmick."
Rodrigues also argued that the savings from a gas tax holiday wouldn't amount to much for the average motorist, roughly $3.64 for each fill up at the pumps.
"There is no guarantee that you would see one penny of a reduction at the gas pump," he said. "Do you really trust the big oil companies, as you see them making record profits in the last month throughout the course of this war?"
Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, echoed those sentiments and argued that the benefits of providing the relief at the pumps "doesn't outweigh the costs."
"I have deep concerns that while, well intended, this measure will provide a small benefit while ultimately costing the taxpayers as well as the overall well-being of our economy," Crighton said in remarks.
But Republicans argued the estimated $300 million to $400 million loss to the state's tax coffers could be "backfilled" with available state surplus revenue.
Lingering supply chain disruptions, record high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent gasoline prices soaring to record levels in recent weeks.
Gas prices in Massachusetts were averaging about $4.24 per gallon on Thursday, compared to $2.76 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association of the Northeast's survey of gas stations.
Massachusetts' motorists shell out a combined 44.9 cents per gallon in gas taxes, including state and federal taxes, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Two weeks ago, the Democratic-led House rejected a similar amendment that Republicans sought to tack onto its version of the supplemental budget.
A number of states have floated proposals for gas tax holidays but so far only three — Maryland, Georgia and Connecticut — have approved the plans.
In Congress, lawmakers have filed proposals to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon.
The Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which was among groups pushing for the gas tax holiday, called lawmakers' rejection of the plan an "absolute shame."
"It is unacceptable to claim that the state of Massachusetts, which received billions of dollars in federal aid, needs this money more than a neighborhood restaurant trying to deliver a pizza or a plumber driving to a job site," said Chris Carlozzi, NFIB's state director.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.