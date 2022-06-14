BOSTON -- The state's highest court yanked a proposal from the November ballot asking voters to decide whether drivers for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft should continue to be classified as independent contractors.
The ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court, issued Tuesday, sides with opponents of the proposal who argued that it would violate a requirement in the state Constitution that initiative petitions must contain only "related or mutually dependent" subjects.
In the ruling, the court said the ballot question contains "two substantively distinct policy decisions, one of which is buried in obscure language at the end of the petitions."
The justices singled out a provision of the referendum that would bar state courts from hearing lawsuits over treating network companies as employers of app-based drivers and drivers as employees or agents of network companies.
"This is a separate, significant policy decision that has been obscured by murky language," justices wrote in the 31-page opinion.
As such, Attorney General Maura Healey's office was "in error" when it certified the question for the Nov. 8 elections after a legal review, the high court said.
Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers, the industry-backed group behind the initiative, criticized the ruling and accused opponents of resorting to litigation "to subvert the democratic process and deny voters the right to make their own decision."
"A clear majority of Massachusetts voters and rideshare and delivery drivers both supported and would have passed this ballot question into law," the group, which includes Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, said in a statement. "The future of these services and the drivers who earn on them is now in jeopardy."
The statement suggested that the state Legislature should approve a standalone bill that would implement the changes.
In 2020, Healey filed a lawsuit in state court asking a judge to recognize Uber and Lyft drivers as employees under the state’s wage and hour laws. The designation would mean drivers must be paid minimum wage, with overtime and earned sick leave. The outcome of the lawsuit is still pending.
The AG's office issued a statement saying Healey respects the court's decision but will continue to push for better working conditions for ride-hailing drivers.
"As an enforcement matter, I will continue our efforts to force Uber and Lyft to comply with Massachusetts employment law and to ensure rideshare drivers have the same rights as all other employees," Healey said.
The ballot question was strongly opposed by labor unions, including the AFL-CIO of Massachusetts, which argue that ride-hailing companies should be providing better wages and benefits.
The referendum, which mirrors one adopted by California voters last year, had made Massachusetts the latest battleground over the issue of whether drivers for ride-hailing services are regular employees.
Supporters say classifying drivers as independent contractors would allow them to boost drivers’ pay and provide a health-care stipend.
Critics of the proposal, including labor unions, call it a thinly veiled attempt by the companies to skirt state taxes and labor laws.
The ballot question was one of three statewide referendums certified for the November ballot that face legal challenges from opponents.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
